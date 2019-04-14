By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free Spirit Active Underwear Medium / Large 10 Pack

1.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Free Spirit Active Underwear Medium / Large 10 Pack

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Product Description

  • Discreet Active FlexFit 10 Underwear Pants M-L
  • Discreet underwear for bladder weakness
  • Odour control for freshness & confidence
  • Contoured shape with dry lock core
  • Tesco Free Spirit discreet Active 10 x underwear M L UK 16 20; 39 53" Dermatologically Tested
  • Tesco Free Spirit discreet Active 10 x underwear M L UK 16 20; 39 53" Dermatologically Tested
  • [Back of pack - text free] Tesco Free Spirit discreet Active 5 droplets 10 x underwear M-L UK 16-20; 39-53" Dermatologically Tested EverFresh protection/Quick Dry/Hypoallergenic ‘FlexFit’ For Sensitive Bladder: Our ultra-absorbent, disposable underwear with EverFresh Quick Dry technology ensures discretion and protection. Odour is neutralised gently but effectively. Dermatologically tested for maximum comfort even when active.
  • For additional protection please try
  • Super Unisex Underwear
  • M-L
  • (UK: 16-20; 39-53")
  • ©Tesco 2018.
  • Quick dry
  • Hypoallergenic
  • EverFresh protection
  • Dermatologically tested

Information

Storage

Storage: Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium, Packed in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Disposal instructions: After use, remove underwear by either pulling down or tearing the side seams. Wrap the underwear securely and dispose of with normal household waste. Do not flush down the toilet.

Warnings

  • DO NOT FLUSH
  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies, children and animals.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 x Underwear Pants

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT FLUSH Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies, children and animals.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Rubbish.

1 stars

These briefs are rubbish i put them on & it just leaks out the sides. These briefs are more like wearing a thong & they cut into your legs, & as for the sizing i'm a size 12 & they're tight on me. Ladies & gents don't waste your hard earned money on this rubbish. & A sda briefs are just as bad. Go to S ainsbury's & buy them. They do different sizes from thin through to super, just bear in mind the discrete ones are better for day wear the more super hold more liquid but are quite bulky so i use them to wear at night & you'll have no leaks, just remember to pull the briefs out gently round the groin & bum area of the legs to avoid any accidents once this is done you can toss & turn as much as you like & no leaks. Hope this helps :)

Awful

1 stars

The new improved fit are absolutely awful... they are smaller and although thinner is good for discreet your fingers go straight through them. Got to find another supplier now.

since you changed these, supposedly improved, they

2 stars

since you changed these, supposedly improved, they are not as big as before, and my husband is not a big man. we are now having to put cuts in the top as they are too tight

despair at the new design

1 stars

Since the new design they no longer fit too small

new improved fit means smaller not fit for purpose

1 stars

new improved fit means they have been made smaller not as absorbent will now not fit large anymore tear when your trying to put them on no longer fit for purpose will not be buying again before this week they were fine did not need changing

Great value

4 stars

Bought these for my husband for night time protection. He has been very happy with them. Comfortable , and much cheaper than tena . Would like tesco to do a higher protection pant please. these are far better to sleep in than pads in pants.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here