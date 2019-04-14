Tesco Free Spirit Active Underwear Medium / Large 10 Pack

Rubbish.
These briefs are rubbish i put them on & it just leaks out the sides. These briefs are more like wearing a thong & they cut into your legs, & as for the sizing i'm a size 12 & they're tight on me. Ladies & gents don't waste your hard earned money on this rubbish. & A sda briefs are just as bad. Go to S ainsbury's & buy them. They do different sizes from thin through to super, just bear in mind the discrete ones are better for day wear the more super hold more liquid but are quite bulky so i use them to wear at night & you'll have no leaks, just remember to pull the briefs out gently round the groin & bum area of the legs to avoid any accidents once this is done you can toss & turn as much as you like & no leaks. Hope this helps :)
Awful
The new improved fit are absolutely awful... they are smaller and although thinner is good for discreet your fingers go straight through them. Got to find another supplier now.
since you changed these, supposedly improved, they
since you changed these, supposedly improved, they are not as big as before, and my husband is not a big man. we are now having to put cuts in the top as they are too tight
despair at the new design
Since the new design they no longer fit too small
new improved fit means smaller not fit for purpose
new improved fit means they have been made smaller not as absorbent will now not fit large anymore tear when your trying to put them on no longer fit for purpose will not be buying again before this week they were fine did not need changing
Great value
Bought these for my husband for night time protection. He has been very happy with them. Comfortable , and much cheaper than tena . Would like tesco to do a higher protection pant please. these are far better to sleep in than pads in pants.