Tesco Free Spirit Active Underwear Small, Medium 12 Pack

1.5(3)Write a review
Product Description

  • Discreet Active FlexFit 12 Underwear Pants S-M
  • Discreet underwear for bladder weakness
  • Odour control for freshness & confidence
  • Contoured shape with dry lock core
  • Tesco Free Spirit discreet Active 12 x underwear S M UK 10 16; 32 43" Dermatologically Tested
  • Back of pack - text free Free Spirit discreet Active 5 Droplets S-M UK 10-16; 32-43" 12 x underwear Dermatologically Tested EverFresh protection/Quick Dry/Hypoallergenic ‘FlexFit’ For Sensitive Bladder: Our ultra-absorbent, disposable underwear with EverFresh Quick Dry technology ensures discretion and protection. Odour is neutralised gently but effectively. Dermatologically tested for maximum comfort even when active.
  • For additional protection please try
  • Super Unisex Underwear
  • S-M
  • (UK: 10-16; 32-43")
  • Quick dry
  • Hypoallergenic
  • EverFresh protection
  • Dermatologically tested

Information

Storage

Storage: Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium, Packed in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Disposal instructions: After use, remove underwear by either pulling down or tearing the side seams. Wrap the underwear securely and dispose of with normal household waste. Do not flush down the toilet.

Warnings

  • DO NOT FLUSH
  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies, children and animals.

Net Contents

12 x Underwear Pants

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

good for 3rd day of the period

3 stars

Ok but the absorption effect is not that good for 1st and second day of my period.

Waste of money. do not buy these because they are

1 stars

Waste of money. do not buy these because they are rubbish you might as well just wear normal briefs because these give no protection at all. Come on Tesco listen to the feedback given.

Improved fit - you’re having a laugh.

1 stars

I have been buying these for my elderly mum to use every day for the last 2 years. My mum has limited movement in her arms, problems with her balance, and she is a small, thin person. Up to mid-November 2018 my mum would have rated this product 5*. But, this product has now been redesigned, the overall pack size, and so each pant, has decreased in size by about 33%, to give an “Improved Fit”. Those words appear as a logo on the new packaging which is not currently shown on the website. The price has stayed the same. The reduction in size has had a massive impact on my mum’s ability to put the pants on. Basically, she can’t do it, and it’s even difficult for a helper to put them on her. The fit is very, very, very tight, and remember, she is small and thin. Reducing the size to get an Improved Fit has rendered this product useless for my mum. Given her small stature, it’s difficult for us to see how these redesigned pants will meet the needs of “any” elderly person, or any person who has issues moving their arms, or difficulty standing, as they would not be able to pull them up, and even if they manage it, they wouldn’t fit properly. Recommendation: do not buy this product if you are over 4.5 feet tall and thin, and/or have limited movement in your arms to be able to pull them up your legs! Question: did Tesco consider how changing this product would affect one part of its target audience (elderly, disabled people) before they made the change?

