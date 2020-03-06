Tesco Free Spirit Active Underwear Small, Medium 12 Pack

Improved fit - you’re having a laugh.

1 stars

A Tesco Customer29th November 2018

I have been buying these for my elderly mum to use every day for the last 2 years. My mum has limited movement in her arms, problems with her balance, and she is a small, thin person. Up to mid-November 2018 my mum would have rated this product 5*. But, this product has now been redesigned, the overall pack size, and so each pant, has decreased in size by about 33%, to give an “Improved Fit”. Those words appear as a logo on the new packaging which is not currently shown on the website. The price has stayed the same. The reduction in size has had a massive impact on my mum’s ability to put the pants on. Basically, she can’t do it, and it’s even difficult for a helper to put them on her. The fit is very, very, very tight, and remember, she is small and thin. Reducing the size to get an Improved Fit has rendered this product useless for my mum. Given her small stature, it’s difficult for us to see how these redesigned pants will meet the needs of “any” elderly person, or any person who has issues moving their arms, or difficulty standing, as they would not be able to pull them up, and even if they manage it, they wouldn’t fit properly. Recommendation: do not buy this product if you are over 4.5 feet tall and thin, and/or have limited movement in your arms to be able to pull them up your legs! Question: did Tesco consider how changing this product would affect one part of its target audience (elderly, disabled people) before they made the change?