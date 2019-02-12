Tesco 12 Mini Eclairs 140G Price Marked

delicious mini eclairs
I was very pleasantly surprised with these mini eclairs, once defrosted they are very fresh and tasty. We found them very handy when visitors were calling at short notice and they commented on how nice they were too!
Delicious, but.......
These are really delicious, one is not enough! But, when I opened the pack the eclairs were all upside down and some of the chocolate was stuck to the tray. I suggest turning them up the right way before they defrost! Enjoy!!
Really tasty, worth the price!
A little treat
As I have diabetes these were just right for me when I fancied a treat.