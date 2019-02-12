By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 12 Mini Eclairs 140G Price Marked

5(4)Write a review
Tesco 12 Mini Eclairs 140G Price Marked
£ 1.00
£0.71/100g
One mini eclair
  • Energy185kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1594kJ / 384kcal

Product Description

  • Choux pastry eclair with a cream flavoured filling and a Belgian milk and dark chocolate topping.
  • Piped with a creamy filling, topped with a rich chocolate sauce
  • Food worth celebrating
  • Piped with a creamy filling, topped with a rich chocolate sauce
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk) (19%), Egg, Belgian Milk Chocolate (12%), Coconut Oil, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel oil, Belgian Dark Chocolate (1%), Margarine, Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Dried Whole Milk, Salt, Technical Aid (Carrageenan, Rapeseed Oil, Lecithins, Carnauba Wax).

Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk contains: Water, Dried Skimmed Milk.

Belgian Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Belgian Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts, almond, hazelnut and pistachio. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging and arrange on a serving plate. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the refrigerator or 1 hour at room temperature Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging and arrange on a serving plate.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the refrigerator or 1 hour at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 12 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1594kJ / 384kcal185kJ / 45kcal
Fat29.1g3.4g
Saturates19.5g2.3g
Carbohydrate24.9g2.9g
Sugars14.1g1.6g
Fibre0.7g0.1g
Protein5.2g0.6g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

delicious mini eclairs

5 stars

I was very pleasantly surprised with these mini eclairs, once defrosted they are very fresh and tasty. We found them very handy when visitors were calling at short notice and they commented on how nice they were too!

Delicious, but.......

5 stars

These are really delicious, one is not enough! But, when I opened the pack the eclairs were all upside down and some of the chocolate was stuck to the tray. I suggest turning them up the right way before they defrost! Enjoy!!

Really tasty, worth the price!

4 stars

Really tasty, worth the price!

A little treat

5 stars

As I have diabetes these were just right for me when I fancied a treat.

