Sharwoods 4 Mini Naan Garlic & Coriander 260G

Not as good as Tesco's own naans.
Bought these on special offer to try, but much prefer Tesco's own cheaper version.
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Garlic Granules (1.7%), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Potassium Bicarbonates), Garlic Puree (0.8%), Yeast, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Kalonji Seeds, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Ground Coriander, Coriander Leaf (0.2%), Ground Fennel, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Ground Cumin, Parsley, Natural Garlic Flavouring
Store in a cool dry, place out of direct sunlightUse on day of opening Suitable for home freezing. Defrost before use. If frozen use within one month. For best before: see front of pack
Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Sprinkle each naan with a little water. Place naans under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes, turning once.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat your oven to approximately 180°C/ 350°F/ Gas Mark 4. Remove all packaging. Sprinkle each naan with a little water. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 3-4 minutes.
Produced in the UK
This pack contains 4 portions
Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
4 x Mini Naans
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Naan (65g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1242kJ
|807kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|295kcal
|192kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|4.9g
|of which Saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|47.4g
|30.8g
|of which Sugars
|3.4g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|2.1g
|Protein
|7.8g
|5.1g
|Salt
|0.74g
|0.48g
Do not purchase if open or torn.
