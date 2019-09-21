By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Culinaire One Touch Can Opener

4(53)Write a review
Culinaire One Touch Can Opener
£ 16.00
£16.00/each

Product Description

  • Faster cutting time on all shapes & sizes
  • 2x AA batteries required (order 1x 100-4179)
  • Stainless steel & ABS
  • The EasiCan one touch can opener by Culinare features a durable stainless steel mechanism. Simple and easy to use, the hassle of can opening will be a thing of the past with its precision side-cutting function that will cut all shapes and sizes about 52mm and has a 50% faster cutting time over the original can opener. This is all thanks to improved weight, design and styling. The EasiCan is a must-have kitchen essential.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

53 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Does not work

1 stars

This product is useless. It just wobbles about on the edge of the tin. It takes several touches to start or stop it. Does not puncture the tin. Complete waste of money.

Didn't work at all. Complete waste of money.

1 stars

Didn't work at all. Complete waste of money.

Rubbish

1 stars

Rubbish not worth the money

Not recommended.

2 stars

It struggled opening tins, and did it slowly, the button to operate is hard to push, especially to reverse the mechanism to release to can lid. Not recommended. A manual tin opener is easier, quicker and cheaper!

functional unit - does what it is supposed to do

4 stars

Unit replaces an older model which became unserviceable.

How embarrasing

1 stars

My Mum wanted one for Christmas, sp i got her one. I will be returning it as it hasn’t worked at ALL!

Very useful

5 stars

Brilliant for my mum, she has arthritis and using this has helped her so much! Easy and useful for anyone!

So Easy to use!

5 stars

I have arthritic hands and this is amazing as I can manage really well.

For those who have difficulty opening tins.

4 stars

I bought this because I was fed up of cheap openers which pack in halfway round a tin. I knew of this type because I bought one for my mother in law nearly 10 years ago. Hers gets lots of use and is still going. Unlike hers, the newer model does not stop automatically which means that strictly speaking it is "two touch" not "one touch ". Still a simple process however and I do like it.

GREAT CAN OPENER

5 stars

Bought this one to replace an old electric tin opener, and this opener is so much easier to use and quicker. Like the fact it's palm sized and can easily fit into drawer. Do think it's slightly expensive though.

1-10 of 53 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Go Cook Easy Release Can Opener

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Tesco Basic Can Opener

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Duracell Plus AA 4 Pack

£ 4.00
£1.00/each

Tesco Filtered Semi Skimmed Milk 2 Litre

£ 1.35
£0.68/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here