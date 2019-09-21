Culinaire One Touch Can Opener

Does not work
This product is useless. It just wobbles about on the edge of the tin. It takes several touches to start or stop it. Does not puncture the tin. Complete waste of money.
Didn't work at all. Complete waste of money.
Didn't work at all. Complete waste of money.
Rubbish
Rubbish not worth the money
Not recommended.
It struggled opening tins, and did it slowly, the button to operate is hard to push, especially to reverse the mechanism to release to can lid. Not recommended. A manual tin opener is easier, quicker and cheaper!
functional unit - does what it is supposed to do
Unit replaces an older model which became unserviceable.
How embarrasing
My Mum wanted one for Christmas, sp i got her one. I will be returning it as it hasn’t worked at ALL!
Very useful
Brilliant for my mum, she has arthritis and using this has helped her so much! Easy and useful for anyone!
So Easy to use!
I have arthritic hands and this is amazing as I can manage really well.
For those who have difficulty opening tins.
I bought this because I was fed up of cheap openers which pack in halfway round a tin. I knew of this type because I bought one for my mother in law nearly 10 years ago. Hers gets lots of use and is still going. Unlike hers, the newer model does not stop automatically which means that strictly speaking it is "two touch" not "one touch ". Still a simple process however and I do like it.
GREAT CAN OPENER
Bought this one to replace an old electric tin opener, and this opener is so much easier to use and quicker. Like the fact it's palm sized and can easily fit into drawer. Do think it's slightly expensive though.