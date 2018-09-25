By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tagine Paste 185G

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Tagine Paste 185G
£ 2.30
£1.25/100g
1/4 of a jar (46g)
  • Energy267kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 579kJ / 139kcal

Product Description

  • Tagine spice paste
  • Tesco Tagine Paste Earthy & Smoky
  • Earthy & Smoky
  • Pack size: 185g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Paste, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Diced Shallot, Diced Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper Flakes, Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Ground Black Pepper, Salt, Chopped Mint, Cinnamon Powder, Chopped Parsley, Caraway Powder.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

185g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (46g)
Energy579kJ / 139kcal267kJ / 64kcal
Fat8.1g3.7g
Saturates0.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate9.9g4.6g
Sugars1.4g0.6g
Fibre6.8g3.1g
Protein3.3g1.5g
Salt1.1g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Just OK

3 stars

Fairly good although spices not quite right. Also, this is listed under "Japanese foods"; it is Moraccan, not Japanese.

