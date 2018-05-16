Tesco Finest Cold Press Rapeseed Oil 500Ml

- Energy555kJ 135kcal7%
- Fat15.0g21%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3700kJ / 900kcal
Product Description
- Cold pressed rapeseed oil.
- A mellow oil, pressed at low temperatures and triple filtered for exceptional purity. A smooth, mellow oil from specially selected seeds, pressed at low temperatures and triple filtered for exceptional purity.
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Storage
Store away from sources of light and heat. Do not refrigerate.
Produce of
Produce of the U.K., Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
33 Servings
Warnings
- Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|3700kJ / 900kcal
|555kJ / 135kcal
|Fat
|100.0g
|15.0g
|Saturates
|6.6g
|1.0g
|Mono-unsaturates
|59.3g
|8.9g
|Polyunsaturates
|29.3g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 33 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
