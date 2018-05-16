By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Cold Press Rapeseed Oil 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Cold Press Rapeseed Oil 500Ml
£ 3.00
£0.60/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy555kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3700kJ / 900kcal

Product Description

  • Cold pressed rapeseed oil.
  • A mellow oil, pressed at low temperatures and triple filtered for exceptional purity. A smooth, mellow oil from specially selected seeds, pressed at low temperatures and triple filtered for exceptional purity.
  • A mellow oil, pressed at low temperatures and triple filtered for exceptional purity. A smooth, mellow oil from specially selected seeds, pressed at low temperatures and triple filtered for exceptional purity.
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Storage

Store away from sources of light and heat. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Produce of the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

33 Servings

Warnings

  • Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy3700kJ / 900kcal555kJ / 135kcal
Fat100.0g15.0g
Saturates6.6g1.0g
Mono-unsaturates59.3g8.9g
Polyunsaturates29.3g4.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 33 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Olive Oil 1L

£ 3.00
£0.30/100ml

Tesco Pure Vegetable Oil 1L

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Tesco Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1Ltr

£ 3.40
£0.34/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here