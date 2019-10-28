Propercorn Sweet & Salty 30G
Product Description
- Sweet and salty popcorn.
- Each of our packs has been illustrated by a different artist. They have used their imagination, and distinct style to express the flavour within.
- Find out more at propercorn.com
- Proper. Small word, big ambition.
- My father was a hopeless cook but made the best popcorn. We'd spend hours obsessing over new flavours, delicious ingredients and the magic of popping corn.
- Years later, inspired by the popcorn maker my dad gave me, Proper was born.
- We started from humble beginnings, improvising by tossing kernels in a refashioned cement mixer! Now, we're a proudly independent company making what we think is the best popcorn in the world.
- For us, taste is everything. Take this pack of Sweet & Salty. We use a perfect balance of sea salt and raw cane sugar to give our hand-popped, butterfly corn its distinctive, caramelised glaze.
- It's popcorn, done properly.
- I hope you love it.
- Cassandra.
- 135 kcal per pack
- Natural seasoning
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Corn (53%), Raw Cane Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles milk
Produce of
Made in the UK
Warnings
- Warning: May contain the occasional un-popped kernel.
Name and address
- PROPERCORN,
- 41 Wenlock Road,
- London,
- N1 7SG.
- cass@propercorn.com
Net Contents
30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy (kJ)
|1889
|567
|(kcal)
|451
|135
|Fat (g)
|18.0
|5.4
|of which saturates (g)
|1.4
|0.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|63.2
|19.0
|of which sugars (g)
|27.0
|8.1
|Fibre (g)
|10.8
|3.2
|Protein (g)
|5.4
|1.6
|Salt (g)
|1.47
|0.44
Safety information
