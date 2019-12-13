By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gangsta Granny

4.5(51)Write a review
Gangsta Granny
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Offer

  • Another hilarious and moving novel from David Walliams, number one bestseller and fastest growing children's author in the country. A story of prejudice and acceptance, funny lists and silly words, this new book has all the hallmarks of David's previous bestsellers. Our hero Ben is bored beyond belief after he is made to stay at his grandma's house. She's the boringest grandma ever: all she wants to do is to play Scrabble, and eat cabbage soup. But there are two things Ben doesn't know about his grandma. 1) She was once an international jewel thief. 2) All her life, she has been plotting to steal the Crown Jewels, and now she needs Ben's help.

Information

Great book

5 stars

This book was a Christmas present. My children love D Walliams books and this one was not different. They could't decide who would read this first. Within the first couple of pages the story gets you and you can't stop reading. My children are 8- boy and 10-girl. Great book as always by David Walliams

Good book!

5 stars

Kids love it subtle adult humour too - if you end up reading to the kids

Brilliant read

5 stars

I bought for my grandson who was never an avid reader, but this hilarious book has changed that.

Great price for a great book!

5 stars

Looking all over the net for the best price on this book and Tesco met the brief! Good local click and collect too.

Funny book

4 stars

I bought this for my grandson on his christening day as his parents asked everyone to buy him a book and write our good wishes inside. Its for when he's older as i knew he'd get lots of baby books. Hopefully he'll read it himself one day but I've read it snd found it to be well written and funny.

Fab for kids

5 stars

Book is great for kids & adults alike. Delivery was prompt & I was constantly informed

Good children's book

4 stars

Bought this for my niece before going to the stage show. Probably a little to old for her as she us only 5, would say 7-8 is ideal.

Gangsta Granny

5 stars

bought this for a present as my kids love David Walliams books , he is the modern R, Dhal , love love love the fact that he can get kids to pickup a book and not put it down till they have finished it, x

gangster granny

5 stars

i bought this excellent read for my 10 year old daughter who loves to read.once she picked it up she never put it down.great book full of laughs

great book

5 stars

This is a very funny book, and great value at Tesco.

