Frylight Better Than Butter Oil Spray 190Ml

Product Description
- Sunflower oil emulsion cooking spray with natural flavouring
- For recipes and tips on how to use your Frylight, see www.frylight.co.uk or search for Frylight on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
- A great alternative if you're used to cooking with butter or solid fats, the delicious buttery flavour of this cooking spray lets you enjoy a familiar aroma in the kitchen while significantly cutting down on fat and calories.
- Allowing you to use 95% less fat than oil*, Frylight is the everyday, healthy cooking oil alternative. With each spray of Frylight containing just 1 calorie, this means you can save over 120 calories* when using it in place of your regular pouring oil. And with no artificial ingredients, it's the perfect choice.
- *Using 5 sprays per cook (5kcal/0.5g fat), which can replace 1 tablespoonful of oil (120kcal/15g fat) or butter (110kcal/12g fat) = 95% less fat and saves over 100 calories per cook.
- Cap On - Widely Recycled
- Frylight and Frylight 1 cal are registered trademarks. International patents apply.
- Frylight is the original 1cal cooking spray - a healthy alternative to cooking oil
- For frying, baking, grilling and roasting
- Gluten free
- Nothing artificial
- Approved by the Vegan Society and the Vegetarian Society
- Pack size: 190ML
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil (51%), Water, Alcohol, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavourings, Thickener: Xanthan Gum
Storage
Do not refrigerate. Keep in a cool, dark place.
Preparation and Usage
- How to use:
- Shake and then press nozzle several times to activate.
- Use enough sprays to cover the entire cooking surface well.
- Works best at medium cooking temperatures.
Number of uses
190 servings per bottle
Name and address
- Made by:
- MH Foods Ltd,
- Units 3-5 Church Trading Estate,
- Slade Green Road,
- Erith,
- Kent,
Return to
- If you have an enquiry about Frylight or wish to get in touch, please call our Consumer Care team on freephone 0800 130 3056 or email consumercares@saputo.com.
- Email: consumercare@saputo.com
Net Contents
190ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per spray/0.2ml
|per 100ml
|Energy
|4kJ/1kcal
|2033kJ/494kcal
|Total fats
|0.1g
|50.4g
|-of which Saturates
|0g
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0.1g
|-of which Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
