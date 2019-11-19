By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Strongbow Original 4X440ml
£ 3.50
£1.99/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Dry Cider with Sugars and Sweetener.
  • For more information visit: https://uk.strongbow.com/
  • The most famous cider on the planet. Strongbow's famous refreshment is characterised by its bittersweet, Herefordshire apples - sharp and tangy with lively effervescence and a crisp dryness.
  • ABV: 5.0%
  • Aroma:
  • Crisp and tangy.
  • Flavour:
  • Apple store, cooking apple and oaky.
  • Mouthfeel:
  • Tart green apple.
  • Finish:
  • Crisp and very refreshing.
  • Food Match:
  • Ploughman's, pork belly.
  • First made to refresh in 1962 and has remained the most refreshing and most popular cider ever since.
  • Strongbow is named after the Anglo-Norman knight Richard de Clare, later Earl of Pembroke, nicknamed Strongbow for relying heavily on archers within his battles.
  • Strongbow's iconic arrows have been on screen for nearly 50 years.
  • 1 billion bittersweet apples go into Strongbow cider; all grown, harvested, pressed and canned in and around Herefordshire. That's 30% of all apples grown in the UK!
  • Thirst quenching apple cider
  • The ultimate in cut-through refreshment
  • It's the blend of the bittersweet cider apples, grown and pressed in Herefordshire, that gives Strongbow Original its unique thirst quenching taste
  • Pack size: 1760ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice (from concentrate), Sugar, Acid: Malic Acid, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites for freshness

Tasting Notes

  • A refreshing cider with a good depth and character at 5.0%. Initial strong ‘cidery' flavour from the fermented bittersweet juice with a hint ‘appliness' or cooked apple coming from the culinary fruit. Made from a blend of Cider and Culinary apples, a well rounded, balanced cider.

ABV

5.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold.

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • HP Bulmer Ltd.,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.

Return to

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.
  • www.strongbow.com
  • Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351
  • ukcustomerservices@strongbow.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 168 Kj/40 Kcal

