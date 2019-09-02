By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Frylight Olive Oil Spray 190Ml

1(2)Write a review
Frylight Olive Oil Spray 190Ml
£ 2.00
£1.06/100ml
Per 5 sprays/1ml serving:
  • Energy21kJ 5 kcal
    0.25%
  • Fat0.5g
    0.7%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0.5%
  • Sugars0.0g
    0%
  • Salt0.0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 4 kJ / 1 kcal

Product Description

  • Extra virgin olive oil emulsion cooking spray
  • Made with olive oil from the first pressing of the olives, Frylight Extra Virgin Olive Oil adds a delicate, authentic Mediterranean flavour to your dish - perfect for all sorts of cooking.
  • Allowing you to use 95% less fat than oil*, Frylight is the everyday, healthy cooking oil alternative. With each spray of Frylight containing just 1 calorie, this means you can save over 120 calories* when using it in place of your regular pouring oil. And with no artificial ingredients, it's the perfect choice.
  • For recipes and tips on how to use your Frylight, see www.frylight.co.uk or search for Frylight on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
  • *Using 5 sprays per cook (5kcal/0.5g fat), which can replace 1 tablespoonful of oil (120kcal/15g fat) or butter (110kcal/12g fat) = 95% less fat and saves over 100 calories per cook.
  • Frylight is the original 1cal cooking spray - a healthy alternative to cooking oil
  • For frying, baking, grilling and roasting
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial ingredients
  • Approved by the Vegan Society and the Vegetarian Society
  • Pack size: 190ml

Information

Ingredients

Extra Virgin Olive Oil (53%), Water, Alcohol, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavouring, Thickener: Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Do not refrigerate. Keep in a cool, dark place.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use: Shake and then press nozzle up to 10 times to activate. 5 sprays should be enough to cover a normal frying pan. Works best at lower cooking temperatures.

Number of uses

190 Servings Per Bottle

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • MH Foods Ltd,
  • Unit 3-5 Church Trading Estate,
  • Slade Green Road,
  • Erith,
  • Kent,
  • England,

Return to

  • If you have an enquiry about Frylight or wish to get in touch, please call our Consumer Care team on freephone 0800 130 3056 or email consumercare@dairycrest.co.uk
  • MH Foods Ltd,
  • Unit 3-5 Church Trading Estate,
  • Slade Green Road,
  • Erith,
  • Kent,
  • England,
  • DA8 2JA.
  • www.frylight.co.uk

Net Contents

190ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper spray/0.2mlper 100ml
Energy 4 kJ / 1 kcal2142 kJ / 520 kcal
Total fats 0.1g54.2g
-of which Saturates <0.1g7.3g
Carbohydrate 0g0.2g
-of which Sugars 0g0.1g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g<0.01g

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Contains Alcohol (beware)

1 stars

Bizzare to see alcohol added in olive oil. This is the first time I saw alcohol added in cooking oil.

I find this an inferior product

1 stars

Bought it yesterday at local texco super store. I tried it and found it so awful I poured all contents down our disposal unit. Why would anyone knowingly eat this? First of all it came without any seal, so could have had anything added to it after it left the manufacturer. 2. It is 53% olive oil and remainder is water, alcohol, an emulsifier, flavouring and Xanthan Gum. Xanthan Gum has a negative affect on our biome in the gut. I is cheap so increasingly used as a thicker and emulsifier. Like some others, it makes me loose. 3. I sprayed it on the gluten free bread I am experienced in making when setting it up to rise. UGH!! Was the baked result. I was stupid, did not read ingredients and assumed it was 100% olive oil that I could lightly spray for coating a pan ect. This goop is not going to work decently... And why would an oil need flavouring and what is the flavouring? But most dangerous thing is that it is un-sealed, a simple turn of the cap with spray attachment and anyone opens the mixture. Really shocking these days to find this.

