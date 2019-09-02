Frylight Olive Oil Spray 190Ml

Contains Alcohol (beware)
Bizzare to see alcohol added in olive oil. This is the first time I saw alcohol added in cooking oil.
I find this an inferior product
Bought it yesterday at local texco super store. I tried it and found it so awful I poured all contents down our disposal unit. Why would anyone knowingly eat this? First of all it came without any seal, so could have had anything added to it after it left the manufacturer. 2. It is 53% olive oil and remainder is water, alcohol, an emulsifier, flavouring and Xanthan Gum. Xanthan Gum has a negative affect on our biome in the gut. I is cheap so increasingly used as a thicker and emulsifier. Like some others, it makes me loose. 3. I sprayed it on the gluten free bread I am experienced in making when setting it up to rise. UGH!! Was the baked result. I was stupid, did not read ingredients and assumed it was 100% olive oil that I could lightly spray for coating a pan ect. This goop is not going to work decently... And why would an oil need flavouring and what is the flavouring? But most dangerous thing is that it is un-sealed, a simple turn of the cap with spray attachment and anyone opens the mixture. Really shocking these days to find this.