Frylight Sunflower Oil Spray 190Ml

Very good for cooking but also good for oiling can
Very good for cooking but also good for oiling can openers
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 4 kJ / 1 kcal
Sunflower Oil (53%), Water, Alcohol, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavouring, Thickener: Xanthan Gum
Do not refrigerate.Keep in a cool, dark place.
190 Servings per bottle
Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
190ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per spray/0.2ml
|per 100ml
|Energy
|4 kJ / 1 kcal
|2136 kJ / 519 kcal
|Total fats
|0.1g
|53.9g
|-of which Saturates
|<0.1g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0.2g
|-of which Sugars
|0g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|<0.01g
