Tesco Squeezy Honey 340G

4.5(17)Write a review
£ 1.80
£0.53/100g
Each tablespoon
  • Energy208kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars12.2g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1386kJ / 326kcal

Product Description

  • Honey.
  • NATURALLY SWEET Made naturally from flower nectar and collected by honey bees Our honey supplier specially selects honey from all over the world to produce a pure and natural blend that is consistent in flavour, colour, aroma and texture all year round.
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature. Do not refrigerate. Crystallisation may occur if stored incorrectly. If this happens, place the bottle in warm water.

Produce of

Produce of non-EU, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

22 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach tablespoon (15g)
Energy1386kJ / 326kcal208kJ / 49kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate81.0g12.2g
Sugars81.0g12.2g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

17 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Honey or Syrup? What have I been buying?

1 stars

extremely concerned that this is not pure honey and has been sold fraudulently mixed with glucose syrup

Tastes like syrup

1 stars

This honey tastes like syrup. I have read reports that Tesco have been bulking out their honey with cheap syrups which is disappointing.

Cheap good value.

5 stars

We put this in our porridge every morning .

On trial

3 stars

This product is on trial for me. I usually use the cheapest honey for cooking but they crystallise so quickly and it's fight to get it out of the jar.

Went grainy

3 stars

I use this product daily, but the last bottle went grainy when onl6 half used. I warmed it as instructed, but although it worked, the next day, it was solid again

Yummy

5 stars

Lovely taste and perfect consistency. Good value for money

Tastes delicious

5 stars

Tastes and looks delicious great value for price and good quality

Easy opener

5 stars

Good taste

Perfect with Porridge

5 stars

We have used this item for years, previously buying direct from our local Tesco, but now we are using the internet.

Easy to use

5 stars

The easy squeeze bottle of this honey makes it perfect for using in cookery or for putting on your breakfast cereal &, as such is great for people with dexterity problems like me, great taste too.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

