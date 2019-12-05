Tesco Squeezy Honey 340G

Honey or Syrup? What have I been buying?
extremely concerned that this is not pure honey and has been sold fraudulently mixed with glucose syrup
Tastes like syrup
This honey tastes like syrup. I have read reports that Tesco have been bulking out their honey with cheap syrups which is disappointing.
Cheap good value.
We put this in our porridge every morning .
On trial
This product is on trial for me. I usually use the cheapest honey for cooking but they crystallise so quickly and it's fight to get it out of the jar.
Went grainy
I use this product daily, but the last bottle went grainy when onl6 half used. I warmed it as instructed, but although it worked, the next day, it was solid again
Yummy
Lovely taste and perfect consistency. Good value for money
Tastes delicious
Tastes and looks delicious great value for price and good quality
Easy opener
Good taste
Perfect with Porridge
We have used this item for years, previously buying direct from our local Tesco, but now we are using the internet.
Easy to use
The easy squeeze bottle of this honey makes it perfect for using in cookery or for putting on your breakfast cereal &, as such is great for people with dexterity problems like me, great taste too.