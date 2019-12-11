By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kettle Chips Sour Cream & Sweet Onion 150G

5(2)Write a review
Kettle Chips Sour Cream & Sweet Onion 150G
£ 0.99
£0.66/100g

Offer

Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy635 kJ 152 kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.36g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2115kJ

Product Description

  • Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Sour Cream & Sweet Onion Seasoning.
  • Good to Know
  • Our chips are hand cooked using traditional methods
  • KETTLE® Chips are sliced thicker for that KETTLE® crunch
  • Hand cooked potato crisps
  • We like to keep things simple...
  • We always insist on using the best potatoes we can find, hand cook them with care in small batches, then season with great tasting real food ingredients.
  • So what you get are naturally crunchy and tasty chips, each one a little different from the last.
  • There's absolutely no need to add anything artificial and that's the way it's been for over 30 years.
  • Simple really.
  • Hand cooked
  • Absolutely nothing artificial
  • We season our chips with real food ingredients
  • We only use sunflower oil
  • No gluten-containing ingredients
  • We don't add anything artificial - msg, artificial flavours or colours
  • These chips are suitable for: vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sour Cream and Sweet Onion Seasoning (Dried Sour Cream (Milk), Sugar, Dried Buttermilk, Sea Salt, Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Butter (Milk), Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Dried Lemon Juice, Onion Oil)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings of 30g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Rd,
  • Bowthorpe,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Rd,
  • Bowthorpe,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • UK.
  • We'd love to hear from you.
  • 0800 616996
  • www.kettlechips.co.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2115kJ
-507kcal
Fat 29.2g
of which Saturates 3.9g
Carbohydrate 51.6g
of which Sugars 3.5g
Fibre 6.2g
Protein 6.4g
Salt 1.2g
This pack contains 5 servings of 30g-

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Sensational

5 stars

Absolutely scrummy, full of flavour,fresh,nice crunch... best crisps by far!

Delicious.

5 stars

Delicious.

