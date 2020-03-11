By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Elnett Supreme Lumiere Hair Spray 200Ml

4.5(52)Write a review
L'oreal Paris Elnett Supreme Lumiere Hair Spray 200Ml
£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

  • Elnett is L'Oréal Paris' most iconic brand used by the finest stylists. Styling women for generations, the gold can has always been at the heart of great style.
  • Achieve instant shine with Elnett Shine Dull Hair Strong Hold Hairspray. The iconic micro diffuser hairspray sprays so fine and gives natural hair movement and shine with no stiffness, stickiness or visible residue.
  • Protects your style against the effects of humidity and gives up to 24H strong hold.
  • Disappears at the stroke of a brush leaving hair feeling clean and ready to restyle without needing to wash it.
  • Disappears at the stroke of a brush
  • Up to 24H strong hold for instant natural looking shine
  • Iconic micro diffuser hairspray
  • Gives natural hair movement and shine
  • Protects your style against the effects of humidity
  • Brush out for hair that feels clean and ready to restyle
  • No stiffness, stickiness or visible residue
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

1181031 C, Alcohol Denat., Dimethyl Ether, VA/Crotonates/Vinyl Neodecanoate Copolymer, PEG/PPG-4/12 Dimethicone, Aminomethyl Propanol, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C219485/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove the security tab and spray hair with Elnett in short bursts from about 30cm away. In case of clogging, rinse nozzle under warm water.

Net Contents

200ml

52 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

I’m not a big fan of hairsprays. Somehow they neve

4 stars

I’m not a big fan of hairsprays. Somehow they never work on me and in the past they irritated my scalp. This hairspray provides a bit of hold but what I liked them most is that it didn’t leave my hair crunchy. It was very easy to brush it out afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This hairspary is so nice to use. It keeps the sty

5 stars

This hairspary is so nice to use. It keeps the style in place, made my hair look lovely and shiny but without making my hair feel stiff and sticky. The hairspary was easy to brush out and kept my hair feeling lovely and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A long term user of this classic hairspray. Feels

4 stars

A long term user of this classic hairspray. Feels light but holds well. Even in humidity. Sprays evenly and lasts. Hair feels soft and shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hairspray. Doesn’t weigh down my fine hair a

5 stars

Great hairspray. Doesn’t weigh down my fine hair and keeps my wispy bits in check. Brushes out easily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely love this hairspray, it holds my hair i

5 stars

Absolutely love this hairspray, it holds my hair in place and doesn't leave a horrible texture or residue the next day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hold but natural look my hair always looks u

5 stars

Great hold but natural look my hair always looks untidy flyaway after an hour but I still looked good after a day out and it looked so natural. Will definitely use this in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow what a hair spray! It holds really well all da

5 stars

Wow what a hair spray! It holds really well all day and then brushes out cleanly at the end of the day. Will definitely keep using x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very nice product.Holds my hair in place without f

5 stars

Very nice product.Holds my hair in place without feeling hard or sticky. Brushes out easily. Gives hair a slight sheen. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It holds well even though I have fine, flat hair.

5 stars

It holds well even though I have fine, flat hair. Very good for holding curls considering my hair type! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I don’t use hair spray very often but when I do I

5 stars

I don’t use hair spray very often but when I do I always use L’Oreal’s Elnett. I have been using their ‘Flexible Hold’ version. I find that cheaper sprays dry my my fine hair and end up feeling as if I’m wearing a ‘cap’ as they feel so heavy. I don’t have either of these problems with Elnett. I was offered a trial of their Elnett Shine Dull Hair with Strong Hold spray so am comparing this with another of their range. With my original spray there was a slight stiffness but with this version it’s even less. Neither version goes ‘sticky’ but I did notice that this one gave my hair more shine. It also had a strong hold especially when out on a windy day!! Like my other Elnett spray it brushes out easily and leaves no trace of having used. Worth paying that bit extra. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 52 reviews

