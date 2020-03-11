L'oreal Paris Elnett Supreme Lumiere Hair Spray 200Ml

I’m not a big fan of hairsprays. Somehow they neve
I’m not a big fan of hairsprays. Somehow they never work on me and in the past they irritated my scalp. This hairspray provides a bit of hold but what I liked them most is that it didn’t leave my hair crunchy. It was very easy to brush it out afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This hairspary is so nice to use. It keeps the style in place, made my hair look lovely and shiny but without making my hair feel stiff and sticky. The hairspary was easy to brush out and kept my hair feeling lovely and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A long term user of this classic hairspray. Feels light but holds well. Even in humidity. Sprays evenly and lasts. Hair feels soft and shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great hairspray. Doesn’t weigh down my fine hair and keeps my wispy bits in check. Brushes out easily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely love this hairspray, it holds my hair in place and doesn't leave a horrible texture or residue the next day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great hold but natural look my hair always looks untidy flyaway after an hour but I still looked good after a day out and it looked so natural. Will definitely use this in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wow what a hair spray! It holds really well all day and then brushes out cleanly at the end of the day. Will definitely keep using x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very nice product.Holds my hair in place without feeling hard or sticky. Brushes out easily. Gives hair a slight sheen. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It holds well even though I have fine, flat hair. Very good for holding curls considering my hair type! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I don’t use hair spray very often but when I do I always use L’Oreal’s Elnett. I have been using their ‘Flexible Hold’ version. I find that cheaper sprays dry my my fine hair and end up feeling as if I’m wearing a ‘cap’ as they feel so heavy. I don’t have either of these problems with Elnett. I was offered a trial of their Elnett Shine Dull Hair with Strong Hold spray so am comparing this with another of their range. With my original spray there was a slight stiffness but with this version it’s even less. Neither version goes ‘sticky’ but I did notice that this one gave my hair more shine. It also had a strong hold especially when out on a windy day!! Like my other Elnett spray it brushes out easily and leaves no trace of having used. Worth paying that bit extra. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]