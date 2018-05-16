Dabur Red Toothpaste 100Gm

Product Description
- Red Paste for Teeth & Gums
- Dabur Red paste combines the incredible benefits of Clove, Mint, Toothache Tree & 5 other herbs to give you long lasting protection for healthy teeth and gums.
- Toothache tree seed
- (Zanthoxylum alatum) is well known to have mal-odour removal properties
- Clove oil
- (Syzygium aromaticum) is well known to relieve toothache.
- With clove, mint & toothache tree
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Calcium Carbonate, Sorbitol, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Herbal Extract: [Black Pepper (Piper Nigrum), Long Pepper (Piper Longum), Toot Ache Tree (Zanthoxylum Alatum) and Ginger (Zingiber Officinale)], Red Ochre (Red Iron Oxide), Flavor (containing Clove & Mint), Xanthan Gum, Sodium Silicate, Sodium Benzoate, Methyl Paraben, Sodium Saccharin, Propyl Paraben, Eugenol
Produce of
Product of India
Preparation and Usage
- Usage: 2-3 g twice daily, to be adequately applied on the toothbrush and brush the teeth for better cleaning.
Name and address
- Dabur International Ltd.,
- 2 Gayton Road,
- Harrow,
- Middx.,
- HA1 2XU,
- UK.
Return to
- Dabur International Ltd.,
- 2 Gayton Road,
- Harrow,
- Middx.,
- HA1 2XU,
- UK.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020