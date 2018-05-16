By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dabur Red Toothpaste 100Gm

Dabur Red Toothpaste 100Gm
Product Description

  • Red Paste for Teeth & Gums
  • Dabur Red paste combines the incredible benefits of Clove, Mint, Toothache Tree & 5 other herbs to give you long lasting protection for healthy teeth and gums.
  • Toothache tree seed
  • (Zanthoxylum alatum) is well known to have mal-odour removal properties
  • Clove oil
  • (Syzygium aromaticum) is well known to relieve toothache.
  • With clove, mint & toothache tree
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Calcium Carbonate, Sorbitol, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Herbal Extract: [Black Pepper (Piper Nigrum), Long Pepper (Piper Longum), Toot Ache Tree (Zanthoxylum Alatum) and Ginger (Zingiber Officinale)], Red Ochre (Red Iron Oxide), Flavor (containing Clove & Mint), Xanthan Gum, Sodium Silicate, Sodium Benzoate, Methyl Paraben, Sodium Saccharin, Propyl Paraben, Eugenol

Produce of

Product of India

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage: 2-3 g twice daily, to be adequately applied on the toothbrush and brush the teeth for better cleaning.

Name and address

  • Dabur International Ltd.,
  • 2 Gayton Road,
  • Harrow,
  • Middx.,
  • HA1 2XU,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

100g ℮

Using Product Information

