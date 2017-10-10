By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sensodyne Pronamel Extra Fresh Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

4.5(44)Write a review
Sensodyne Pronamel Extra Fresh Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml
£ 4.00
£5.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Fluoride Toothpaste
  • Every day, acids in your diet, such as fruit, wine and fizzy drinks can weaken the enamel surface. Over time, weakened enamel can be more easily worn away and your teeth can get visibly thinner and transparent at the edges. Your dentist will be able to detect these early signs of Acid Wear.
  • Healthy, stronger & better protected enamel*
  • *Pronamel has a unique formulation. It helps minerals penetrate deep into the enamel surface, actively strengthening and re-hardening weakened enamel, making it stronger, healthier and better protected from the effects of everyday acids.
  • No. 1 dentist recommended for acid wear
  • Gives you a refreshing sensation
  • Protects enamel from everyday acids
  • Clean and freshen your mouth
  • Provide cavity protection
  • Maintain healthy teeth and gums
  • Pronamel is also suitable for people with sensitive teeth
  • Actively strengthen with pronamel
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Potassium Nitrate, PEG-6, Aroma, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Titanium Dioxide, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride) and Potassium Nitrate 5% w/w

Preparation and Usage

  • Always Follow the Label Directions: Brush twice a day and no more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out.

Warnings

  • If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem that needs prompt care. If symptoms persist or worsen see your dentist. Keep out of reach of children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age unless on advice of a dental professional or doctor. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if the carton ends are open.
  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Name and address

  • GSK,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9GS,
  • U.K.
  • Or
  • 12 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Contact:
  • GSK Consumer Healthcare,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9GS,
  • U.K.
  • 0800 028 09 02
  • Or
  • 12 Riverwalk,
  • CityWest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.
  • 1800 508 666

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem that needs prompt care. If symptoms persist or worsen see your dentist. Keep out of reach of children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age unless on advice of a dental professional or doctor. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if the carton ends are open. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

44 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Different taste

3 stars

It was fine - a bit of a funny taste at first, but I got used to it, and it left my mouth feeling really clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pro Pronamel

5 stars

The taste is very pleasant and the feeling of clean teeth is really nice. The texture of the toothpaste is also appealing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh and clean

5 stars

I love Fresh and squeaky clean feeling every morning and night. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh and long lasting

5 stars

The product left my mouth feeling clean and fresh. I felt that I was getting a full, deep clean and I didn't have to worry about bad breath [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Pronamel Toothpaste

5 stars

It leaves your teeth with an taste fresh taste in your mouth, it was not too over-powering. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Real Clean

4 stars

This toothpaste did make my mouth feel clean and 'fresh' (or as 'fresh' as it could be) The only off putting thing is the texture of the toothpaste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sensodyne pro namel.

4 stars

This toothpaste the familiar taste of a sensitive toothpaste but has a slightly mintier all round feeling. Generally quite mild, fresh and not too overpowering. Within a couple of days use I noticed the sensitivity of my teeth was reduced. It does not say it has whitening but I had not noticed any change of brightness to my teeth. Would like to see long term use for benefits of the pro enamel. The packaging is nice, strong sturdy base which allows toothpaste to stand up and be facing downwards, however does not leak out. (Great idea for those people who don�t like middle toothpaste squeezes!!!!) I will continue to use and wait to see any further benefits. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent Toothpaste great fresh flavour

5 stars

I really have enjoyed using this Sensodyne toothpaste. My teeth feel very clean after brushing & I really like the taste whilst brushing & the way my mouth feels so fresh after brushing. The freshness I found lasts a very long time afterwards. My teeth can sometimes be sensitive & Iv not had any feelings of sensitiveness since using this paste. I would highly recommend this toothpaste & will definitely be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good stuff

5 stars

At first I found the taste a little salty, after a couple of times using the toothpaste I got use to it. I now like the taste. My mouth and teeth feel clean and fresh after using pronamel and they feel stronger, I am hoping the toothpaste will improve my teeth more with prolonged use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not great

2 stars

Nice flavour, but it leaves my teeth more sensitive to hot drinks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 44 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Sensodyne Pronamel Gently/Gentle Whitening Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 4.00
£5.34/100ml

Aquafresh Little Teeth 3-5 Years Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Colgate Total Original Care Toothpaste 125Ml

£ 4.00
£3.20/100ml

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here