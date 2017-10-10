Sensodyne Pronamel Extra Fresh Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

Different taste
It was fine - a bit of a funny taste at first, but I got used to it, and it left my mouth feeling really clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Pro Pronamel
The taste is very pleasant and the feeling of clean teeth is really nice. The texture of the toothpaste is also appealing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fresh and clean
I love Fresh and squeaky clean feeling every morning and night. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fresh and long lasting
The product left my mouth feeling clean and fresh. I felt that I was getting a full, deep clean and I didn't have to worry about bad breath [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Pronamel Toothpaste
It leaves your teeth with an taste fresh taste in your mouth, it was not too over-powering. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Real Clean
This toothpaste did make my mouth feel clean and 'fresh' (or as 'fresh' as it could be) The only off putting thing is the texture of the toothpaste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sensodyne pro namel.
This toothpaste the familiar taste of a sensitive toothpaste but has a slightly mintier all round feeling. Generally quite mild, fresh and not too overpowering. Within a couple of days use I noticed the sensitivity of my teeth was reduced. It does not say it has whitening but I had not noticed any change of brightness to my teeth. Would like to see long term use for benefits of the pro enamel. The packaging is nice, strong sturdy base which allows toothpaste to stand up and be facing downwards, however does not leak out. (Great idea for those people who don�t like middle toothpaste squeezes!!!!) I will continue to use and wait to see any further benefits. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent Toothpaste great fresh flavour
I really have enjoyed using this Sensodyne toothpaste. My teeth feel very clean after brushing & I really like the taste whilst brushing & the way my mouth feels so fresh after brushing. The freshness I found lasts a very long time afterwards. My teeth can sometimes be sensitive & Iv not had any feelings of sensitiveness since using this paste. I would highly recommend this toothpaste & will definitely be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good stuff
At first I found the taste a little salty, after a couple of times using the toothpaste I got use to it. I now like the taste. My mouth and teeth feel clean and fresh after using pronamel and they feel stronger, I am hoping the toothpaste will improve my teeth more with prolonged use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not great
Nice flavour, but it leaves my teeth more sensitive to hot drinks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]