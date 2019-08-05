Saka Natural Mineral Water 5 Litre

Top Drawer Product!!!
This is TOP quality water.... It has PH balance of around 8.... Which means it is alkaline.... And doesnt have fluoride in.... that is better for our bodies
Please supply Orpington Stores
I've been advised to drink this due it's high alkaline content for health reasons. I've had to drive from Orpington to Gravesend to buy them. I was informed by the 'Metro Tesco' at Gravesend if I gave the barcode info into the Orpington branch it could be ordered in for collection. When I went to Ruxley Orpington 'customer services' they informed me that it couldn't & I would still have to travel to Gravesend to buy it! Is it at all possible to order this to save on this 2 hour round trip & save me carrying the heavy water bottles to the car that's parked in the multi-storey car park as there is no available parking facilities nearer the store.