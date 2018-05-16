We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Heinz Big Soup Chicken & Leek 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Heinz Big Soup Chicken & Leek 400G
£1.70
£0.42/100g

Per 1/2 can (200g)

Energy
491kJ
177kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
2.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.1g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.1g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 246kJ

Product Description

  • Chicken, Leek and Vegetable Soup.
  • GO BIG OR GO HUNGRY! Full-on ingredients. Big-time flavour. This is the soup that doesn't mess around.
  • Crammed with comforting chunks of chicken and leek for taste that's full of heart. With absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives, our chicken and leek soup is made for those with a love for no-nonsense, hearty flavours and tastes perfect with a slice of warm granary bread or croutons. Love our Heinz Chicken & Leek Soup as much as we do? Try the rest of our Big Soup range, including: Beef & Veg, Chicken & Bacon and Steak & Onion.
  • Absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives.
  • Low in fat.
  • Only trusted ingredients.
  • Try our new Pot Soup range for a potful of delicious Heinz Soup: ready in an instant!
  • Check out our soup recipes at Heinz.co.uk
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Potatoes, Carrots, Chicken (8%), Leeks (5%), Modified Cornflour, Onions, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Flavourings, Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Yeast Extract, Salt, Colour - Beta-Carotene, Vegetables: 33%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Empty any unused soup into a covered non-metallic container and put into the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Hob: Empty the soup into a pan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil.

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch.
  • Phone 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the can end.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100Per 1/2 can%RI*
Energy 246kJ491kJ
-58kcal117kcal6%
Fat 1.4g2.8g4%
- of which saturates 0.3g0.6g3%
Carbohydrate 8.2g16.3g6%
- of which sugars 1.6g3.1g3%
Fibre 0.7g1.4g
Protein 2.9g5.9g12%
Salt 0.6g1.1g18%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
View all Tinned & Packet Soup

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here