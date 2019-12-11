By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heinz Big Soup Chicken & Bacon 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heinz Big Soup Chicken & Bacon 500G
£ 1.60
£0.32/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Chicken, Smoked Bacon and Vegetable Soup.
  • SOURCE OF PROTEIN.
  • GO BIG OR GO HUNGRY.
  • MAXIMUM SATISFACTION.
  • LOW FAT.
  • GOOD TO KNOW.
  • No artificial colours.
  • No artificial preservatives.
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Source of protein
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Potatoes, Carrots, Chicken (6%), Smoked Bacon (5%, Pork (96%), Salt, Dextrose), Modified Cornflour, Sweetcorn, Onions, Celery, Leeks, Rapeseed Oil, Flavourings, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Smoke Flavouring (contains Wheat, Barley), Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Black Pepper, Stabilisers - Polyphosphates and Sodium Phosphates, Colour - Beta Carotene, Vegetables: 33%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Empty any unused soup into a covered non-metallic container and put into the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: HOB: Empty the soup into a pan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • CONTACT US.
  • Phone 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote the quality code on the can end.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can%RI*
Energy 272kJ680kJ
-65kcal162kcal8%
Fat 2.6g6.4g9%
-of which saturates 0.7g1.8g9%
Carbohydrate 6.9g17.2g7%
-of which sugars 1.1g2.9g3%
Fibre 0.7g1.8g
Protein 3.1g7.8g16%
Salt 0.6g1.4g23%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Heinz Big Soup Roast Chicken & Vegetable 500G

£ 1.60
£0.32/100g

Offer

Heinz Cream Of Tomato Soup 4 X 400G

£ 2.50
£0.16/100g

Heinz Big Mighty Steak & Onion Soup 500G

£ 1.60
£0.32/100g

Offer

Heinz Big Mighty Steak & Vegetable Soup 500G

£ 1.60
£0.32/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here