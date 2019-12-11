Heinz Big Soup Angus Steak & Potato 500G

I have it for lunch everyday it is very tasty and
I have it for lunch everyday it is very tasty and a lot of people comment on how nice it smells in the staff room.
save your money. Its terrible
It tastes like mud and leaves a bad taste in the mouth. No flavour, no taste.
Fatty not meaty
Fatty bits put me off but nice flavour, chic alternative is nice.
This soup was disgusting, it consisted of a very thick brown mess with no visible meat and very little potato. I opened two cans for teatime for the family and ended up throwing it all away! Such a waste!