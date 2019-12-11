By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heinz Big Soup Angus Steak & Potato 500G

2(4)Write a review
image 1 of Heinz Big Soup Angus Steak & Potato 500G
£ 1.60
£0.32/100g

Offer

Per 1/2 can (250g)
  • Energy544kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt1.5g
    24%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 218kJ

Product Description

  • Beef Steak, Potato and Vegetable Soup.
  • GO BIG OR GO HUNGRY! Full-on ingredients. Big-time flavour. This is the soup that doesn't mess around.
  • Stuffed with generous chunks of beef and potato for real hearty flavour. With absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives, our steak and potato soup is made for those with a love for no-nonsense, hearty flavours and tastes perfect with a fresh brown roll. Love our Heinz Steak & Potato Soup as much as we do? Try the rest of our Big Soup range, including: Sausage & Veg, Beef & Veg and Chicken & Bacon.
  • Absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives.
  • Low in fat.
  • Source of protein.
  • Only trusted ingredients.
  • Try our Cup Soup range for a mugful of delicious, Heinz Soup: ready in an instant!
  • Check out our soup recipes at Heinz.co.uk
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
  • Low in fat
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Carrots (12%), Potatoes (12%), Beef (10%), Concentrated Tomato Puree, Modified Cornflour, Onions (3%), Flavourings, Salt, Yeast Extracts, Colour - Plain Caramel, Spice Extract, Garlic Salt

Storage

Empty any unused soup into a covered non-metallic container and put into the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best before end - see can end

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Hob: Empty the soup into a pan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote the code on the can end.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can%RI*
Energy 218kJ544kJ
-51kcal128kcal6%
Fat 0.8g2.1g3%
- of which saturates 0.3g0.8g4%
Carbohydrate 7.6g19.1g7%
- of which sugars 2.2g5.5g6%
Fibre 0.6g1.6g
Protein 3.1g7.7g15%
Salt 0.6g1.5g24%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

I have it for lunch everyday it is very tasty and

5 stars

I have it for lunch everyday it is very tasty and a lot of people comment on how nice it smells in the staff room.

save your money. Its terrible

1 stars

It tastes like mud and leaves a bad taste in the mouth. No flavour, no taste.

Fatty not meaty

2 stars

Fatty bits put me off but nice flavour, chic alternative is nice.

This soup was disgusting, it consisted of a very t

1 stars

This soup was disgusting, it consisted of a very thick brown mess with no visible meat and very little potato. I opened two cans for teatime for the family and ended up throwing it all away! Such a waste!

Helpful little swaps

Heinz Big Soup Roast Chicken & Vegetable 500G

£ 1.60
£0.32/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here