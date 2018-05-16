Cooks & Co Green Chillies 300G

Product Description
- Green Chillies
- Hot Frenk chillies, ideal for Thai & Tex-Mex dishes
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Green Frenk Chillies, Water, Salt, Vinegar, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best Before: see side of jar.
Produce of
Product of Turkey
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- These green chillies are notoriously hot and gutsy! Use them instead of fresh chillies for Indian and Thai curries, stir-fries and Tex Mex recipes. Or give more sedate dishes a 'kick' - slice them or dice them and add to pizzas, casseroles, marinades, dips and salsas.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- R.H. Amar & Co. Ltd.,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 3TF.
Return to
- www.cooksandco.co.uk
Drained weight
150g
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|144kJ/34kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|8g
|of which sugars
|5g
|Protein
|2g
|Salt
|4.4g
