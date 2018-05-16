By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cooks & Co Green Chillies 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cooks & Co Green Chillies 300G
£ 1.60
£1.07/100g

Product Description

  • Green Chillies
  • Hot Frenk chillies, ideal for Thai & Tex-Mex dishes
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Green Frenk Chillies, Water, Salt, Vinegar, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best Before: see side of jar.

Produce of

Product of Turkey

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • These green chillies are notoriously hot and gutsy! Use them instead of fresh chillies for Indian and Thai curries, stir-fries and Tex Mex recipes. Or give more sedate dishes a 'kick' - slice them or dice them and add to pizzas, casseroles, marinades, dips and salsas.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • R.H. Amar & Co. Ltd.,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 3TF.

Return to

  • R.H. Amar & Co. Ltd.,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 3TF.
  • www.cooksandco.co.uk

Drained weight

150g

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 144kJ/34kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 8g
of which sugars 5g
Protein 2g
Salt 4.4g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

