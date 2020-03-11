Sensodyne Repair & Protect Extra Fresh Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml
Product Description
- Sensodyne Repair & Protect Extra Fresh 75ml
- Why use Sensodyne Repair & Protect Extra Fresh?
- It is possible to treat the pain of sensitive teeth and to repair these vulnerable areas. Sensodyne Repair & Protect Extra Fresh helps to repair and protect the sensitive areas of the teeth. Brush twice a day for lasting sensitivity protection. It contains fluoride to help strengthen the teeth and also has a fresh minty taste to leave your mouth feeling clean and fresh.
- What is tooth sensitivity?
- Sensitivity occurs when the dentine underneath the tooth enamel and gums becomes exposed. When exposed dentine comes into contact with hot or cold, sweet or sour, or even your toothbrush, it can trigger the nerve causing a short sharp pain.
- Novamin Formulation
- Sensodyne Repair & Protect toothpaste forms a hard layer over the vulnerable areas of your sensitive teeth to help provide strong repair.
- Sensodyne Repair & Protect, powered by Novamin®, is a unique, clinically proven calcium formulation. It helps to repair vulnerable areas with the natural building blocks of teeth. It relieves painful sensitivity to help you enjoy life without worrying about the pain of sensitive teeth.
- With fluoride
- Strong repair
- Clinically proven relief and daily protection for sensitive teeth
- Dentist recommended brand
- Daily repair toothpaste
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Glycerin, PEG-8, Hydrated Silica, Calcium Sodium Phosphosilicate (NOVAMIN), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Aroma, Titanium Dioxide, Carbomer, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Limonene. Contains Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride). As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Preparation and Usage
- Always follow the label directions. Brush twice a day and not more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out.
- Close cap after each use to protect contents from moisture.
- The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if the carton ends are open.
Warnings
- WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS. Keep out of reach of
- children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age unless on the advice of
- a dental professional or doctor. Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying
- problem which needs prompt care by a dentist. If symptoms persist or worsen
- consult your dentist. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Talk to your
- dentist or doctor as soon as possible if you experience swelling of the mouth
- or face.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Safety information
