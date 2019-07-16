By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Kids Sensitive Bath And Bodywash 500Ml

Tesco Kids Sensitive Bath And Bodywash 500Ml
£ 1.50
£0.30/100ml

Product Description

  • Kids Sensitive Bubble Bath & Bodywash
  • Dermatologically Tested Paediatrician Approved Hypoallergenic With added moisturisers and natural extracts
  • Tesco Kids Sensitive Bubble Bath & Bodywash to help keep delicate skin soft, healthy and protected. Soap Free. Colour Free. pH Balanced. Added Moisturisers.
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Lauryl Glucoside, Glycerin, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Pyrus Communis Fruit Extract, Ananas Sativus Fruit Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Denatonium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour under warm running water or massage gently onto skin.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Excellent choice!

5 stars

Very good bath wash for the kids and good value!

Better than the leading brand

5 stars

Better than the leading brand. After the first bath my baby skin feels soft. Would highly recommend

