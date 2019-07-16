Tesco Kids Sensitive Bath And Bodywash 500Ml

Excellent choice!
Very good bath wash for the kids and good value!
Better than the leading brand
Better than the leading brand. After the first bath my baby skin feels soft. Would highly recommend
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Lauryl Glucoside, Glycerin, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Pyrus Communis Fruit Extract, Ananas Sativus Fruit Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Denatonium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate.
Produced in the U.K.
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
500ml e
