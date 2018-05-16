Swan Gas 200Ml

- Universal gas lighter refill
- Swan Gas Lighter Refills
- Fill all major lighter brands fast and efficiently.
- Contain extra refined and purified butane gas for a cleaner burning flame and trouble free lighter performance.
- Feature a superior valve stem and nozzle to fill more lighters without reverting to the use of an adaptor.
- Also fill butane powered domestic appliances.
- Conforms to Aerosol Directive 75/324/EEC
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Filling Instructions
- 1. Check your lighter against the list and select adaptor if required.
- 2. The refill and lighter should be at room temperature for efficient refilling.
- 3. Hold the refill upside down over the lighter.
- 4. Push the nozzle firmly into lighter's refilling valve as far as it will go.
- 5. Escaping gas indicates (a) poor alignment of refill and valve, (b) insufficient force being applied to the refill, (c) use of wrong adaptor or (d) the lighter is full.
- 6. Withdraw the refill, a slight loss of gas is normal during separation.
- 7. Check the lighter for leaks by listening for a hissing noise. If a hiss persists do not ignite but return lighter to the manufacturer.
- 8. Hold the lighter away from the face when first igniting lighter and re-adjust flame height if necessary.
- 9. You should also follow any instructions supplied with your lighter.
- With Adaptor
- Select adaptor appropriate to your lighter using the lighter manufacturer's instructions and the list on pack as a guide. Where more than one adaptor is indicated the lighter manufacturer has varied the filling valve specification over the years.
- Remove the adaptor after use.
Warnings
- Precautions
- Extremely flammable - use in a well ventilated place away from sources of ignition - remember most electrical appliances such as irons, refrigerators, sewing machines etc can cause sparks. Stop refilling operation if any spillage occurs and allow plenty of time for escaped gas or split liquid gas to evaporate before allowing sources of ignition in the vicinity.
- Solvent Abuse Can Kill Instantly
- Extremely Flammable
- Keep out of the reach of children.
- Keep container in a well-ventilated place.
- Keep away from sources of ignition - no smoking.
- Do not breathe gas/vapour.
- Take precautionary measures against static discharges.
- Pressurised Container: Protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material.
- Use only as directed.
Name and address
- House of Swan,
- Sword House,
- Totteridge Road,
- High Wycombe,
- HP13 6DG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
