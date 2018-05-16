Swan Lighter Fluid 100Ml

- Extra refined lighter fluid
- Extra refined
- Fills all major petrol lighter brands
- Cleaner burning
- Gives consistent flame height
- Improves lighter performance
- Non-toxic
- Child protective spout
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Directions For Use
- 1. Raise nozzle into upright position before pouring.
- To open, lift the red spout to a vertical position by inserting a coin or a pin under the tip.
- 2. To fill lighter gently squeeze the sides of the can.
- 3. Close nozzle firmly after use to prevent fluid evaporation.
- Other Uses
- 1. Spot cleaning of grease from paper, cloth and similar absorbent materials.
- 2. Removes sticky labels (price tags etc.)
- 3. Softens and removes tar spots. NB test on a hidden area first.
- We recommend you read any instructions supplied with your lighter.
Warnings
- Solvent Abuse Can Kill Instantly
- Highly Flammable
- Harmful
- Dangerous For The Environment
- Flammable Liquid 3 - Petroleum Spirit
- Keep away from sources of ignition.
- No smoking.
- Keep container in a well ventilated place.
- Do not empty into drains.
- Do not breathe vapour.
- Possible risk of irreversible effects.
- Keep container tightly closed.
- Avoid release into the environment.
- Toxic to aquatic organisms.
- If swallowed do not induce vomiting - drink plenty of water - may cause lung damage if swallowed.
- Seek medical advice immediately - show this container.
- Eye contact - promptly wash eyes with plenty of water.
- Contains - Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Light Aliph
- Avoid contact with skin.
- Use only in a well ventilated area.
- This material and container must be disposed of as hazardous waste.
Name and address
- House of Swan,
- Sword House,
- Totteridge Road,
- High Wycombe,
- HP13 6DG.
Return to
- House of Swan,
- Sword House,
- Totteridge Road,
- High Wycombe,
- HP13 6DG.
- Tel: 01494 533300
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
Solvent Abuse Can Kill Instantly Highly Flammable Harmful Dangerous For The Environment Flammable Liquid 3 - Petroleum Spirit Keep away from sources of ignition. No smoking. Keep container in a well ventilated place. Do not empty into drains. Do not breathe vapour. Possible risk of irreversible effects. Keep container tightly closed. Avoid release into the environment. Toxic to aquatic organisms. If swallowed do not induce vomiting - drink plenty of water - may cause lung damage if swallowed. Seek medical advice immediately - show this container. Eye contact - promptly wash eyes with plenty of water. Contains - Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Light Aliph Avoid contact with skin. Use only in a well ventilated area. This material and container must be disposed of as hazardous waste.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020