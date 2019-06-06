Tesco Kids Raspberry Bubble Bath500ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Tesco Kids Raspberry Bath & Bodywash for clean, soft skin. Dermatologically tested. Mild & gentle. Soap free. Added moisturisers. Fun fruity fragrance.
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Lauryl Glucoside, Glycerin, Glyceryl Oleate, Coco-Glucoside, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Rubus Idaeus Fruit Extract, CI 16035, Denatonium Benzoate, CI 17200, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour under warm running water or massage gently onto skin.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

Not a Bubble Bath but Body wash Only

2 stars

Not a Bubble Bath but only body wash. No bubbles made in the tub. The smell is good.

Very subtle raspberry smelling

3 stars

Good value kids bubble bath but doesn't smell that strongly of raspberries

