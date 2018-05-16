Amy's Kitchen Cheddar Rice & Bean Burrito 156G

Product Description
- Mexican burrito cheddar, rice and bean in a gluten free tortilla
- Find out more about our products, our company, our family and what makes Amy's Kitchen food so special at www.amyskitchen.co.uk
- Find us on Facebook
- Ready to eat in 3 mins
- Microwave or oven bake
- Gluten free
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 156g
Information
Ingredients
Organic Pinto Beans (31%), Filtered Water, Organic Cooked Brown Rice (11%), Organic Chickpea Flour, Organic Tomato Puree, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic Onions, Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2%), Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk) (2%), Organic Sweet Peppers, Organic Sorghum Flour, Organic Sweet Rice Flour, Organic Sugar, Sea Salt, Spices, Organic Garlic, 83% of the agricultural ingredients are produced in accordance with the rules of organic production under organic certification US-ORG-050
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep frozen***
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen.
Consume immediately after heating.
Do not refreeze.
Ovens vary, so please use these instructions as a guide only. For fan assisted ovens, cooking times should be reduced.
For best results refer to manufacturer's handbook.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 175°C/350°F. Remove overwrap. Place burrito on a baking tray and heat for 30-35 minutes until piping hot.
Produce of
Made in USA
Name and address
- Amy's Kitchen UK Ltd,
- PO Box 1521,
- Bedford,
- MK43 7QZ.
Return to
- We like hearing from you. If you have any questions or comments, please write to us:
- Amy's Kitchen UK Ltd,
- PO Box 1521,
- Bedford,
- MK43 7QZ.
Net Contents
156g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack (Serves 1)
|RI*
|Energy
|687 kJ
|1071 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|164 kcal
|256 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|8.0g
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|2.0g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|24g
|37g
|260g
|of which sugars
|1.9g
|3.0g
|90g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|5.0g
|Protein
|5.8g
|9.0g
|50g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.0g
|6.0g
|*Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020