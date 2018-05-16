By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Amy's Kitchen Cheddar Rice & Bean Burrito 156G

Amy's Kitchen Cheddar Rice & Bean Burrito 156G
£ 2.00
£12.83/kg

Product Description

  • Mexican burrito cheddar, rice and bean in a gluten free tortilla
  • Ready to eat in 3 mins
  • Microwave or oven bake
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 156g

Information

Ingredients

Organic Pinto Beans (31%), Filtered Water, Organic Cooked Brown Rice (11%), Organic Chickpea Flour, Organic Tomato Puree, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic Onions, Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2%), Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk) (2%), Organic Sweet Peppers, Organic Sorghum Flour, Organic Sweet Rice Flour, Organic Sugar, Sea Salt, Spices, Organic Garlic, 83% of the agricultural ingredients are produced in accordance with the rules of organic production under organic certification US-ORG-050

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep frozen***

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cook from frozen.
Consume immediately after heating.
Do not refreeze.
Ovens vary, so please use these instructions as a guide only. For fan assisted ovens, cooking times should be reduced.
For best results refer to manufacturer's handbook.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 175°C/350°F. Remove overwrap. Place burrito on a baking tray and heat for 30-35 minutes until piping hot.

Produce of

Made in USA

Name and address

  • Amy's Kitchen UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1521,
  • Bedford,
  • MK43 7QZ.

Return to

  • We like hearing from you. If you have any questions or comments, please write to us:
  • Amy's Kitchen UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1521,
  • Bedford,
  • MK43 7QZ.

Net Contents

156g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (Serves 1)RI*
Energy 687 kJ1071 kJ8400 kJ
-164 kcal256 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 5.1g8.0g70g
of which saturates 1.3g2.0g20g
Carbohydrate 24g37g260g
of which sugars 1.9g3.0g90g
Fibre 3.2g5.0g
Protein 5.8g9.0g50g
Salt 0.6g1.0g6.0g
*Reference Intake---

