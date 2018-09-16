By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bfree Brown Seeded Bloomer High Fibre 400G

5(1)Write a review
Bfree Brown Seeded Bloomer High Fibre 400G
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg

Product Description

  • Brown Seeded Loaf
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Amazing & tasty. Freedom for sandwich lovers!
  • Made with delicious fermented sourdough flours and ground buckwheat, topped with flax, each slice is high in fibre and only 104 calories.
  • Live free!
  • Gluten, wheat, nut, egg, soy and dairy free
  • High in fibre
  • Vegan friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 400g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Potato Flour, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Seeds 4%, Brown Rice Flour, Buckwheat Flour, Linseeds 3%, Thickening Agents (Xanthan Gum, Cellulose, Agar), Treacle, Millet Seeds 2%, Yeast, Glycerol, Poppy Seeds 1%, Rice Bran, Pea Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Apple Fibre, Sourdough (Fermented Quinoa, Rice and Maize Flour), Psyllium Husk, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid), Acidifier (Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. For maximum freshness, reseal bag after each use or store in an airtight container. Once open, enjoy before the best before date.Can be frozen For best before please see label attached.

Number of uses

This pack contains 9 portions (9 slices)

Name and address

  • BFree Foods, Ltd.,
  • 10 Clyde Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Give Us a Shout!
  • BFree Foods, Ltd.,
  • 10 Clyde Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.
  • www.bfreefoods.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 43g Slice*
Energy 1009kJ/241kcal434kJ/104kcal
Fat7.2g3.1g
of which saturates1g0.4g
Carbohydrate28.5g12.3g
of which sugars0.6g0.3g
Fibre14.2g6.1g
Protein8.5g3.7g
Salt1.05g0.5g
* This pack contains 9 portions (9 slices)--
Reference intake of an average adult 8,400 kJ/2000 kcal--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very Tasty!

5 stars

In my opinion, probably the best gluten free bread around. It's moist and tasty unlike many other types of gluten free breads, which can be very dry.

Usually bought next

Bfree Stone Bake Gluten Free Pitta Bread 6X32g

£ 2.50
£1.31/100g

Tesco Ready To Eat Medium Avocados Each

£ 0.85
£0.85/each

Bfree Sweet Potato Gluten Free Wrap 6X42g

£ 3.50
£1.39/100g

Tesco Free From Fusilli Pasta 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here