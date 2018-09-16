Bfree Brown Seeded Bloomer High Fibre 400G

Very Tasty!
In my opinion, probably the best gluten free bread around. It's moist and tasty unlike many other types of gluten free breads, which can be very dry.
Water, Potato Flour, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Seeds 4%, Brown Rice Flour, Buckwheat Flour, Linseeds 3%, Thickening Agents (Xanthan Gum, Cellulose, Agar), Treacle, Millet Seeds 2%, Yeast, Glycerol, Poppy Seeds 1%, Rice Bran, Pea Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Apple Fibre, Sourdough (Fermented Quinoa, Rice and Maize Flour), Psyllium Husk, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid), Acidifier (Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. For maximum freshness, reseal bag after each use or store in an airtight container. Once open, enjoy before the best before date.Can be frozen For best before please see label attached.
This pack contains 9 portions (9 slices)
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 43g Slice*
|Energy
|1009kJ/241kcal
|434kJ/104kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|3.1g
|of which saturates
|1g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|28.5g
|12.3g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|14.2g
|6.1g
|Protein
|8.5g
|3.7g
|Salt
|1.05g
|0.5g
|* This pack contains 9 portions (9 slices)
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult 8,400 kJ/2000 kcal
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019