Weight Watchers Milk Chocolate Digestive Biscuit 132G

Weight Watchers Milk Chocolate Digestive Biscuit 132G
£ 1.50
£1.14/100g
Each biscuit contains:
  • Energy219kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt<0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Half Coated Milk Chocolate Digestive Biscuits
  • Our food range is just a part of what we have to offer - you can choose between our weekly meetings, our online service and our smart app, or a mix of it all. Weight Watchers meetings and Online tools is 8 times more effective than dieting on your own.
  • To find out more, visit us at weightwatchers.co.uk
  • For more products & recipes visit weightwatchersfoods.co.uk
  • 2 SmartPoints value per biscuit
  • 219kJ, 52kcal per biscuit
  • Made with real Belgian chocolate
  • A source of fibre
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 132g
  • A source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (31%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Wheat Bran, Bulking Agent: Polydextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Phosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Tree Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 12 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Shortbread Ltd.,
  • Aberlour-on-Spey,
  • Scotland,
  • AB38 9PD.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please write to Walkers Shortbread Ltd., quoting the best before end date and quality code stating where and when purchased,
  • Walkers Shortbread Ltd.,
  • Aberlour-on-Spey,
  • Scotland,
  • AB38 9PD.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.

Net Contents

132g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 11g BiscuitAdult RI% RI Per Serving
Energy (kJ/kcal)1987kJ219kJ8400kJ
-474kcal52kcal2000kcal3%
Fat 19.5g2.1g70g3%
(of which Saturates)11.7g1.3g20g7%
Carbohydrate 63.5g7.0g260g3%
(of which Sugars)30.0g3.3g90g4%
Fibre 6.5g0.7g
Protein 7.9g0.9g50g2%
Salt 0.5g<0.1g6g1%
Contains 12 servings----
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

