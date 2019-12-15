Weight Watchers Milk Chocolate Digestive Biscuit 132G

Tastes good
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Milk Chocolate (31%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Wheat Bran, Bulking Agent: Polydextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Phosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate
Store in a cool, dry place.
Made in the UK
Contains 12 servings
132g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 11g Biscuit
|Adult RI
|% RI Per Serving
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|1987kJ
|219kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|474kcal
|52kcal
|2000kcal
|3%
|Fat
|19.5g
|2.1g
|70g
|3%
|(of which Saturates)
|11.7g
|1.3g
|20g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|63.5g
|7.0g
|260g
|3%
|(of which Sugars)
|30.0g
|3.3g
|90g
|4%
|Fibre
|6.5g
|0.7g
|Protein
|7.9g
|0.9g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|6g
|1%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
