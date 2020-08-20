Carmen Granules Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon
- Cabernet Sauvignon
- Certified Sustainable Wine of Chile
- www.sustentavid.org
- Founded in 1850, Viña Carmen is Chile's oldest winery, well known ever since for its contemporary style. Its Gran Reserva range underlines the purity and intensity of each variety grown in a specific terroir, and shows Chile's great diversity.
- Origin: The grapes were sourced and handpicked in our "Los Quillayes" Vineyard, located in the prestigious Alto Maipo Valley.
- Style: Our Cabernet Sauvignon, of intense ruby red colour, was aged for 12 months in barrels. It shows aromas of fresh red fruits and slight notes of graphite and mint. With fine and elegant tannins, it is well structured on the palate. A long and persistent wine that will evolve very well in the bottle, preserving the terroir's character.
- Wine of Chile
- 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards - Platinum 97 Points
- Pack size: 75CL
- Contains Sulphites
- This wine won Platinum and 97pts at Decanter World Wine Awards. It has a deep intense ruby red colour. The nose is aromatic and has blackcurrant, blackberry and liquorice notes with a smooth cedar aroma. The palate is rich and generous yet still fresh
Maipo Valley
Red
10.1
13.5% vol
Carmen
Natural Cork
Emily Faulconer
Chile
Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon
- Grapes are handpicked from Carmen´s owned vineyards. After alcoholic fermentation the wine is aged in French Oak barrels for 14 months.
- The Carmen winery was founded in 1850 by Christian Lanz making it Chile´s first and oldest winery. Emily Faulconer now heads up the wine making and is one of the youngest and most innovative female winemakers in Chile leading the way in producing wine that focuses on specific varietals and terroir identity. Sustainability is at the core of Carmen and the focus is on producing premium wines that are environmentally friendly, socially equitable and economically viable.
- The wine comes from the Quillayes vineyard in Alto Maipo Chile. This vineyard is planted over alluvial terraces and has a mixture of 20% clay and 80% sand, providing the vines with outstanding drainage balanced with optimum moisture retention. Significant fluctuation between day and night gives the wine balanced acidity and since this variety needs warm temperature, the Maipo valley is perfect for this! The high altitude of the Andes also helps cool down the temperature at night.
Ambient
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years
Wine of Chile
- Best served at 16-18°C.
- Produced and bottled by:
- Viña Carmen S.A.,
- Camino Padre Hurtado 0695,
- Buin,
- Chile.
- Santa Rita Europe Ltd.,
- 287-291 Banbury Road,
- Oxford,
- OX2 7JQ,
- UK.
- Santa Rita Europe Ltd.,
- 287-291 Banbury Road,
- Oxford,
- OX2 7JQ,
- UK.
- Customer help line: +44 (0) 1865 404 700
- www.carmen.com
750ml ℮
