By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colgate 360 Max White One Toothbrush Medium

5(12)Write a review
image 1 of Colgate 360 Max White One Toothbrush Medium
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Whitening cups
  • Polishing bristles
  • Cheek & tongue cleaner
  • Toothbrush, Teeth Cleaning, Whitening, Teeth Whitening, Whiter Teeth
  • Show off a naturally whiter smile with the Colgate® 360° Max White One Toothbrush. Its whitening cups hold toothpaste to help remove surface stains and its polishing bristles help to clean those hard-to-reach places. It also features a cheek and tongue cleaner to remove odour-causing bacteria and give you maximum whole mouth freshness.
  • Whitening cups
  • Polishing bristles
  • Cheek and tongue cleaner

Information

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • Use Max White One toothpaste to get one shade whiter teeth in one week.
  • Dentists and hygienists recommend replacing your toothbrush every 3 months.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • www.colgate.eu.com

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Pristine clean!

5 stars

Brush every morning and last minute at night and get greeted with a snow white smile the next morning reflecting back at myself in the bathroom mirror. Perfect!

Colgate Max White

4 stars

I was recommended Max White by my dentist, after using it for almost a week I noticed a difference, my teeth have never been cleaner of whiter!! but also my gums are a lot healthier. I have recommended Max White to friends, family and work colleagues. Wish this product was available years ago......

excelent

5 stars

very white whites, always ask me how I get to have the white teeth

Colgate max white one Toothbrush

5 stars

Together I use the toothbrush and max white Colgate toothpaste for a bigger whiter smile, gives me confidence and a cleaner taste in my mouth,

its grate to get into places a normal toothbrush cant

4 stars

I love Colgate I use it all the time . it's not to harsh for your teeth its just right

colgate toothpaste

5 stars

i have used colgate as long as i can remember that is what my mother brought for us to use i am 55 years old and still have perfect teeth with only two fillings i believe that is because colgate is the best there were eight of us at home and my father who was 79 when he passed had all his own teeth my sisters and brothers still have there own teeth this is all because colgate is the best over the years it has only got better my children and grandchildren always buy colgate nothing compares to this product colgate.

Very effective

4 stars

Toothbrush had lovely firm bristles, which I like, used with the Colgate White toothpaste gave fab results, noticeably whither from the first use

Excellent product

5 stars

I would definatly recommed this to friends and family not only does it leave my mouth fresh, but my teeth are in the best condition ever they sparkle and shine. I have had lots off people complementing me and asking which tooth paste i us. thank you colgate you gave me me smile back :)

Best brush ever!

5 stars

This brush gets my teeth cleaner than any other brush I have tried.

Brilliant

5 stars

Just brilliant: a stylish, well-designed, comfy toothbrush that gets its bristles everywhere!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Colgate Maxwhite Medium Toothbrush

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Offer

Oral-B Complete 5 Way Clean Toothbrush Medium 40

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Offer

Colgate Triple Action Toothpaste 100Ml

£ 1.00
£1.00/100ml

Colgate Maxwhite Medium Toothbrush 3 Pack

£ 3.00
£1.00/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here