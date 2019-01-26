Warburtons Crumpets 9Pk

Warburtons best crumpets on the market barring non
These crumpets are the best out there beautiful taste I always have them for my breakfast with butter beautiful
My daily treat! Toast Butter French jam Eat In that order Yummy!!!
THESE CRUMPETS WERE MOULDY, NOT BUYING WARBURTONS AGAIN
Crumpets anyone ???
I like Crumpets very much.They bring back memories of coal fires and homely family gatherings at meal times. And this product does all that,and more. The texture is just about perfection as far as I am concerned,and the taste is to die for (not literally !!). But seriously,these crumpets popped under the grill for a few minutes then spread with butter,with jam or peanut butter,and they don't touch the sides. Treat yourself why don't you ...