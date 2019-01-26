By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Warburtons Crumpets 9Pk

4(4)Write a review
Warburtons Crumpets 9Pk
£ 1.00
£0.11/each
Each crumpet contains
  • Energy406kJ 97kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.81g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 739kJ

Product Description

  • 9 Crumpets
  • Follow us on:
  • Facebook and Twitter
  • For our latest news and competitions
  • "We make sure our crumpets are always thick & deliciously fluffy and hold just enough butter."
  • The UK's Number 1 Crumpet brand.*
  • *Total Coverage, Value Sales, 52 w/e 26.01.19, The Nielsen Company
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Deliciously fluffy
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher - KLBD

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Yeast, Raising Agents: E450, E500, Salt, Sugar, Preservative: Calcium Propionate

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk, Sesame Seeds, Soya and Egg

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase.Once opened use within 2 days. For 'Best Before' date see film.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions
  • Simply toast or place under a preheated medium/hot grill for 3-4 minutes, turning once. Serve hot with butter/low fat spread, your favourite preserve or why not try cheese or a scrambled/poached egg!

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684
  • Monday to Friday from 9.00am to 5.30pm (Answer phone at all other times). We welcome comments from our customers. Please feel free to call us.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • warburtons.co.uk

Net Contents

9 x Crumpets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average crumpet (55g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 739kJ406kJ8400kJ
-176kcal97kcal2000kcal
Fat 0.8g0.4g70g
of which saturates 0.2g0.1g20g
Carbohydrate 35.3g19.4g260g
of which sugars 2.0g1.1g90g
Fibre 1.9g1.0g
Protein 6.0g3.3g50g
Salt 1.48g0.81g6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Warburtons best crumpets on the market barring non

5 stars

These crumpets are the best out there beautiful taste I always have them for my breakfast with butter beautiful

My daily treat! Toast Butter French jam Eat In tha

5 stars

My daily treat! Toast Butter French jam Eat In that order Yummy!!!

THESE CRUMPETS WERE MOULDY, NOT BUYING WARBURTONS

1 stars

THESE CRUMPETS WERE MOULDY, NOT BUYING WARBURTONS AGAIN

Crumpets anyone ???

5 stars

I like Crumpets very much.They bring back memories of coal fires and homely family gatherings at meal times. And this product does all that,and more. The texture is just about perfection as far as I am concerned,and the taste is to die for (not literally !!). But seriously,these crumpets popped under the grill for a few minutes then spread with butter,with jam or peanut butter,and they don't touch the sides. Treat yourself why don't you ...

Usually bought next

Tesco Scotch Pancakes 8 Pack

£ 0.75
£0.09/each

Warburtons Pancakes 6 Pack

£ 0.80
£0.13/each

Offer

Tesco English Muffins 4 Pack

£ 0.60
£0.15/each

Warburtons Fruit Teacakes 4 Pack

£ 0.80
£0.20/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here