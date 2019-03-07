Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 500G

Lovely custard - terrible packaging
Who had the daft idea of putting custard in Tetra packs?!! This is defintely a step back from tinned custard because, a). empty Tetra packs are neither green nor recyclable, (at least not in Eastleigh BC) b). it is impossible to get all the custard out of the pack. Tetra packs may be OK for milk and fruit juice - but not for custard. The product does not pour well, which means a significant amount of custard is left in the pack. The only way to get it out is by cutting the pack completely open and trying to scoop out with a spoon - a very messy business. Lovely custard - shame about the container. Bring back tins!
I find this easy to use
It tastes good convenient for disabled people to use.
Custard
Lovely creamy taste,nicer then the more expensive one
Great Product
This is so so tasty and well worth the money
Custard
Enough for one person. Absolutely excellent hot or cold. For a really luxury effect add double cream and a little brandy.