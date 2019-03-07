By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 500G

Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 500G
£ 0.70
£0.14/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy520kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars14.4g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 416kJ / 99kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to serve UHT custard.
  • THICK & SWEET, Enjoy poured piping hot over crumble or cold over fresh fruit
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Reconstituted Buttermilk (Milk), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Milk Proteins, Coconut Oil, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin).
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown. Best before end: See top of carton

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: May be served hot or cold.
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl.
For best results Heat on full power for 2 mins (800W)/ 1 min 30 secs (900W)
Stir then heat on full power for another 1 min 30 secs (800W/900W)
Stir before serving

Hob
Instructions: May be served hot or cold
Empty contents into a saucepan
For best results Heat gently for 3 minutes, stirring frequently
Do not allow to boil

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy416kJ / 99kcal520kJ / 123kcal
Fat2.9g3.6g
Saturates1.5g1.9g
Carbohydrate15.7g19.6g
Sugars11.5g14.4g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein2.2g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Lovely custard - terrible packaging

1 stars

Who had the daft idea of putting custard in Tetra packs?!! This is defintely a step back from tinned custard because, a). empty Tetra packs are neither green nor recyclable, (at least not in Eastleigh BC) b). it is impossible to get all the custard out of the pack. Tetra packs may be OK for milk and fruit juice - but not for custard. The product does not pour well, which means a significant amount of custard is left in the pack. The only way to get it out is by cutting the pack completely open and trying to scoop out with a spoon - a very messy business. Lovely custard - shame about the container. Bring back tins!

I find this easy to use

5 stars

It tastes good convenient for disabled people to use.

Custard

5 stars

Lovely creamy taste,nicer then the more expensive one

Great Product

5 stars

This is so so tasty and well worth the money

Custard

5 stars

Enough for one person. Absolutely excellent hot or cold. For a really luxury effect add double cream and a little brandy.

