E45 Junior Foaming Bath Milk 500Ml

Product Description
- Dermatological Junior Foaming Bath Milk
- Gently cleanses & moisturises the skin
- Non greasy & perfume free
- Daily care
- 10p from this pack goes to... Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity
- (GOSH does not endorse any product)
- Please help us to raise £100,000 Registered charity no. 235825.
- Great Ormond Street Hospital & Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity does not endorse any brand or product. ©2007 Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity
- Because skincare should be an enjoyable experience for both parents and children, E45 have developed a range of daily care products that are both fun to use and gentle on dry, itchy and sensitive skin.
- The two layers of E45 Junior Foaming Bath Milk combine the fun of soft and creamy foam with a soothing milk to gently cleanse and moisturise children's skin.
- Shake to mix
- Hypoallergenic
- Non greasy
- Soap, colour and perfume free
- Tested by dermatologists
- Daily care, suitable for children who may be prone to dry, sensitive & itchy skin
- Mix the two layers to gently cleanse and moisturise the skin
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Coco Glucoside, Cocamide DEA, Cocos Nucifera, Sodium Benzoate, Glycerin, Citric Acid
Storage
Use by date: see base of bottle
Preparation and Usage
- How to use:
- Shake well before use to combine two layers. Pour directly under running water and swish to a foam.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets in the eyes rinse immediately with clean water. If skin irritation occurs stop using. Take care not to slip in the bath. Never leave a child unattended in the bath.
- Mild enough for children aged from 12 months.
- Keep out of the reach of children
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- 0845 769 7079
- ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- 01 661 7318
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets in the eyes rinse immediately with clean water. If skin irritation occurs stop using. Take care not to slip in the bath. Never leave a child unattended in the bath. Mild enough for children aged from 12 months. Keep out of the reach of children
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019