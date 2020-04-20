Tesco Dolly Mixtures 85G

Strange taste!
Most of the sweets were nice but the odd one of the orange ones had a very odd soapy taste which was so strong it gave me a headache and lasted long after the sweet was eaten.
could do better
not happy at all. dolly mixtures are my favourite sweets especially the sugary jelly ones. bought 2 packets and neither contained the sugary jelly ones. made me very disappointed and ruined my day. not impressed
Great Sweets - perfect for a little treat.
Love these sweets. The jellies are soft and slightly chewy, and the other sweets are soft to eat too, just the way I enjoy my sweets. I have them as an occasional sweet, when I need a bit of a sugary treat. Its a shame they are not vegetarian as we are eating less meat products these days and it will be something I would consider when purchasing food.
Makes you feel happy
Takes me back to my younger days when we used to play shop with them and the different colours