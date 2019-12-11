Tayto Cheese & Onion Potato Crisps 6S 150G

Product Description
- Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Crisps
- The people's choice*
- * Taste of Ulster - People's choice winner 2013
- ...Our Story
- Set deep in the heart of the County Armagh countryside in Tandragee is Tayto Castle where Tayto crisps have been made since 1956. A ''Taste of Home'', Tayto crisps are a part of growing up in Northern Ireland.
- A family-owned company, we pride ourselves in employing local people and using local ingredients to produce great tasting crisps and snacks for everyone to enjoy.
- We select only the finest, specially grown potatoes and gently cook until golden.
- Within the Castle is a closely guarded room where the unique Tayto Cheese & Onion flavour is made.
- Only a very select few know the secret recipe, which has been carefully passed down through the generations.
- We add this special seasoning, which ensures Tayto Cheese & Onion crisps taste like no other: irresistible every time.
- The People's choice
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils: Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Cheese and Onion Flavour (Onion Powder, Yeast Powder, Cheese Powder (Milk), Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate; Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, once opened consume immediately.
Name and address
- Tayto Group Ltd.,
- Tayto Castle,
- Tandragee,
- County Armagh,
- BT62 2AB.
Return to
- Guarantee
- This product should reach you in first class condition. If it does not, please send the pack to our Consumer Services Department at the address below, stating when where you purchased it and we will be happy to reimburse you. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Consumer Services
Net Contents
6 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g Bag
|% Adult RI Per 25g Bag
|Energy
|2230kJ
|554kJ
|-
|535kcal
|133kcal
|7%
|Fat
|34.0g
|8.5g
|12%
|of which saturates
|4.1g
|1.0g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|47.3g
|11.8g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|0.5g
|<1%
|Fibre
|4.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|7.6g
|1.9g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.4g
|7%
|RI=Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
