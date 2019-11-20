Merchant Gourmet Whole Wheat Giant Couscous 300G

- Energy837 kJ 198 kcal10%
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g (as sold)
Product Description
- Wholewheat Giant Couscous
- Giant Couscous has a brilliant, springy texture that works wonderfully in salads and stews. Our wholewheat version has been toasted in a flame oven to give it a deep roasted flavour, and it cooks in less than 20 mins, so it's a great base for lots of recipes.
- Lightly toasted
- Peckish to plate in less than 20 mins
- High in fibre
- Source of protein
- Low saturated fat
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Wholewheat Flour (100%) (contains Gluten)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: See base.
Preparation and Usage
- Easy to prepare
- For best results, gently fry 100g of Giant Couscous in olive oil for 2-3 mins, until golden. Add 200ml of cold water to the pan and stir until it's all absorbed. Gradually add more water, until the couscous is soft and ready to serve (around 16 mins). In a rush? Empty the couscous into a pan of boiling stock. Simmer for 6-8 mins, drain and serve.
- Get creative
- For an alternative risotto: cook the Giant Couscous in stock with some seasonal green veg. Stir in a dollop of pesto and top with grated parmesan. You can also infuse this couscous with fresh thyme and lemon for a delicious side dish, or use it as a base for a speedy salad.
Number of uses
Serves (50g per serving)
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled Window. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Merchant Gourmet,
- 2 Rollins Street,
- London,
- SE15 1EW.
Return to
Net Contents
300g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as sold)
|Energy kJ/kcal
|1675/396
|Fat
|1.7g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrates
|76.9g
|of which sugars
|3.2g
|Fibre
|11.9g
|Protein
|12.3g
|Salt
|0.02g
