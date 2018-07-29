Maggi So Juicy Mexican Chicken 40G

Easy, no fuss, no mess.
Ideal for a prepare ahead family meal. I add the ingredients to the bag early afternoon whilst youngsters having a nap. Store in fridge & put to cook just over an hour before mealtime.
Not as tasty as it used to be
The Mexican chicken was used to be very juicy and hot these days it's lacking in juice and in spice I not buy this anymore the recipe been messes and put me off no flavour anymore so goodbye to Maggie Mexican chicken
First timer!
Never tried any Maggi products before- bought this purely because I wanted something spicy but quick and easy. It was delicious - Lovely spicy flavour, succulent juicy chicken and no oven dish to wash up
Rubbish
I bought this to try something different, following the instructions and it was dry and stuck to the bag. Will definitely not buy again.
Great taste
First time I tried this flavour I fell in love with it. Since then it has been on the top of my shopping each week and menu throughout the month
Absolutely amazing
Tried this for the first time 3 months ago and just wow... The aroma when cooking is breathtaking and the taste is just divine add rice to it and it's even better
Really easy to use!
I picked this up a couple of months ago and found it in the cupboard. Really tasty & the best meal my husband said he's had in a while.
Great taste
I bought this as we love Mexican flavours but mostly tend to have it with red meat or fish This is such a lovely flavour without the heat you can really taste all the spices
Great taste
Enjoyed an excellent meal using the Mexican Chicken, great taste just like you would experience if you were in an Mexican restaurant. We had the chicken with Mexican rice and salad.
Mmmmm to Maggis
Quick & easy to make and makes any dish takes gorg