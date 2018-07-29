By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maggi So Juicy Mexican Chicken 40G

4.5(14)Write a review
Maggi So Juicy Mexican Chicken 40G
1/4 of our Meal Suggestion (see reverse) contains:
  • Energy2069 kJ 488 kcal
    24%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt1.66g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1319 kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoning Mix for Mexican Chicken.
  • For other authentic & delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Stuff to love
  • Ingredients you know Red Pepper, Cumin and Oregano
  • Specially crafted with only the ingredients you know & love
  • Good to know
  • Each of our Meal Suggestions contains 2 portions towards your 5 a day.
  • Sweet & spicy
  • Seasoning & cooking bag for juicy chicken
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (Potato, Tomato, Onion), Corn Starch, Salt, Herbs and Spices (Paprika, Coriander, Cumin (1.7%), Oregano (1.5%), Black Pepper, Parsley, Ginger, Jalapeno Chilli Pepper, Cinnamon, Red Cayenne Pepper (0.2%)), Garlic, Smoked Pork Fat, Flavouring, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten, Egg, Milk, Soya, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Preheat oven to 180ºC (160ºC for fan oven), Gas Mark 4. Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold the cooking bag from top of the sachet, keeping the red tie for later use. Add 4 x 150g diced chicken breasts, 1 large finely sliced red onion, 1 large, sliced red pepper and 1 large, sliced yellow pepper into the bag. Add the seasoning from sachet into the bag.
  • 2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix the ingredients together by gently turning the bag. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag. Place dish on the bottom shelf of the oven. The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks.
  • 3 Cook for 45-50 minutes. Remove from the oven, leave to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening - the steam will be very hot. Ensure that the chicken is fully cooked through and piping hot. Serve the juicy chicken with steamed rice and sweetcorn - see our serving suggestion to the left.
  • Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**% RI*
Energy 1319 kJ409 kJ2069 kJ24%
-312 kcal96 kcal488 kcal
Fat 4.3g0.6g3.1g4%
of which: saturates 1.1g0.1g0.6g3%
Carbohydrate 58.6g14.0g71.0g27%
of which: sugars 18.7g1.8g9.3g10%
Fibre 6.2g0.5g2.4g-
Protein 6.7g8.5g42.8g86%
Salt 14.15g0.33g1.66g28%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'----
Makes 4 servings----

Safety information

View more safety information

DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

14 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Easy, no fuss, no mess.

5 stars

Ideal for a prepare ahead family meal. I add the ingredients to the bag early afternoon whilst youngsters having a nap. Store in fridge & put to cook just over an hour before mealtime.

Not as tasty as it used to be

1 stars

The Mexican chicken was used to be very juicy and hot these days it's lacking in juice and in spice I not buy this anymore the recipe been messes and put me off no flavour anymore so goodbye to Maggie Mexican chicken

First timer!

5 stars

Never tried any Maggi products before- bought this purely because I wanted something spicy but quick and easy. It was delicious - Lovely spicy flavour, succulent juicy chicken and no oven dish to wash up

Rubbish

1 stars

I bought this to try something different, following the instructions and it was dry and stuck to the bag. Will definitely not buy again.

Great taste

5 stars

First time I tried this flavour I fell in love with it. Since then it has been on the top of my shopping each week and menu throughout the month

Absolutely amazing

5 stars

Tried this for the first time 3 months ago and just wow... The aroma when cooking is breathtaking and the taste is just divine add rice to it and it's even better

Really easy to use!

5 stars

I picked this up a couple of months ago and found it in the cupboard. Really tasty & the best meal my husband said he's had in a while.

Great taste

5 stars

I bought this as we love Mexican flavours but mostly tend to have it with red meat or fish This is such a lovely flavour without the heat you can really taste all the spices

Great taste

5 stars

Enjoyed an excellent meal using the Mexican Chicken, great taste just like you would experience if you were in an Mexican restaurant. We had the chicken with Mexican rice and salad.

Mmmmm to Maggis

5 stars

Quick & easy to make and makes any dish takes gorg

