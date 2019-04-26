By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maggi So Juicy Chicken Chasseur 38G

4.5(18)Write a review
Maggi So Juicy Chicken Chasseur 38G
Product Description

  • Seasoning Mix for Chicken Chasseur.
  • For other authentic & delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
  • Stuff to love
  • Ingredients you know Mushroom, Onion and Parsley
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Infuse tender chicken with the depth of flavour in a classic chicken chasseur. This packet provides the effortless way to make a tasty and juicy meal of Chicken Chasseur with no mess or stress! The delicious mix of herbs and spices in our special So Juicy® cooking bag allows your chicken* to cook until tender and juicy in its own juices, meaning no need to add oil. Why not try one of our Meal Suggestions the whole family will love - with the added benefit of providing 2 of your 5 A Day?
  • Each packet contains an aromatic mix of spices to make a delicious Chicken Chasseur — including parsley, thyme, paprika, black pepper, and bay leaf - and a special cooking bag. Add chicken breasts, onion and mushrooms to your shopping list, and get ready to make a tasty dish. Following the instructions on the packet, just add the ingredients and the Maggi® So Juicy Chicken Chasseur recipe mix to the special So Juicy® cooking bag provided, mix it together and cook it in the oven! Serve with boiled new potatoes, peas and broccoli for a mouth-watering meal in no time! There you have it, Maggi® So Juicy® Chicken Chasseur.
  • *chicken not included
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • If you love our Maggi® So Juicy® Mexican Chicken recipe mix, why not try another of our So Juicy® flavours, like So Juicy® Paprika Chicken?
  • Why not try serving your So Juicy® Chicken Chasseur boiled new potatoes, peas and broccoli? For a special treat, add soured cream and salsa!
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • A delicious chicken chasseur recipe mix with a special cooking bag
  • Cooking bag locks in juices and flavour, so no need to add oil
  • Only ingredients you know, carefully blended by us!
  • Pack size: 38g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (Tomato, Mushrooms (8%), Potato, Onion (7%)), Corn Starch, Salt, Wheat Flour, Herbs and Spices (Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Parsley (2.1%), Thyme, Paprika), Sugar, Smoked Pork Fat, Yeast Extract, Flavourings (with Gluten, Milk), Caramelised Sugar, Garlic

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Soya, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Preheat oven to 180ºC (160ºC for fan oven), Gas Mark 4. Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold the cooking bag from top of the sachet, keep the red tie for later use. Add 4 x 150g chicken breasts, 1 large sliced onion and 250g sliced mushrooms into the bag. Add the seasoning from sachet to 150ml of water. Mix until smooth. Pour carefully into the bag.
  • 2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix together by gently massaging the seasoning into the ingredients. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag. Place dish on the bottom shelf of the oven. The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks.
  • 3 Cook for 45 - 50 minutes. Remove from the oven, leave to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening - the steam will be very hot. Ensure that the chicken is fully cooked through and piping hot. Serve the juicy chicken with boiled new potatoes, peas and broccoli - see our serving suggestion to the left.
  • Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Net Contents

38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**% RI*
Energy 1309 kJ308 kJ1456 kJ
-310 kcal73 kcal344 kcal17%
Fat 3.7g0.6g2.8g4%
of which: saturates 1.2g0.1g0.6g3%
Carbohydrate 58.5g7.1g33.5g13%
of which: sugars 11.5g1.9g9.1g10%
Fibre 5.6g1.1g5.4g-
Protein 7.8g9.2g43.5g87%
Salt 13.53g0.33g1.54g26%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'----
Makes 4 servings----

Safety information

DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

18 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Tasteless

1 stars

Cooked it with chicken thighs, came out absolutely tasteless! Even with onions and mushrooms has no taste at all

MY FIRST CHICKEN CASSEROLE

5 stars

I bought this having had a meal at my daughters and discovered that she had used it for the meal. Determined to make one myself I bought a packet to try. Having used it for a Sunday lunch, I'm delighted and so was my adult son. Full marks for making things So Simple.

Chicken

4 stars

This is a wonderful innovation in the world of chicken cooking. Bravo!!

Even the kids loved it!

5 stars

I bought this after I saw it on offer, so glad I did. So easy and delicious. The kids keep asking when we are having it again

Simple

5 stars

Never tried these before so was really pleased when it came out very tender & tasty. Did some mash & veg with it to make a decent dinner. will be trying some more & even thought good to take on holiday too as we go self-catering.

Loved it

4 stars

Bought this last week. Changed mushroom for carrots and loved it. Reminded me of a casserole my mum made when I was small. It could benefit from a little more depth of flavour so I'd maybe throw in a few extra herbs next time but overall a very tasty, easy meal.

So juicy - not all Halal

3 stars

I had bought this, i was looking forward to try this flavour but then realised its not Halal. It has smoked pork fat. I was dissapointed with that.

Fabulous

5 stars

I bought this product last week, having never used something like this before. I can say absolutely without a doubt I have never had chicken so full of flavour and so very juicy. I will definitely be buying this product again.

Yummy

4 stars

We have this regularly for an easy yummy meal all 3 of my kids love it

soooooo simple and sooooo quick!!!!

5 stars

This is so easy and quick to do and the best review it could get was my boys wanted more it was just so yummy (their words) will be a definite staple on my weekly shopping list ❤

