Maggi So Juicy Chicken Chasseur 38G

Tasteless
Cooked it with chicken thighs, came out absolutely tasteless! Even with onions and mushrooms has no taste at all
MY FIRST CHICKEN CASSEROLE
I bought this having had a meal at my daughters and discovered that she had used it for the meal. Determined to make one myself I bought a packet to try. Having used it for a Sunday lunch, I'm delighted and so was my adult son. Full marks for making things So Simple.
Chicken
This is a wonderful innovation in the world of chicken cooking. Bravo!!
Even the kids loved it!
I bought this after I saw it on offer, so glad I did. So easy and delicious. The kids keep asking when we are having it again
Simple
Never tried these before so was really pleased when it came out very tender & tasty. Did some mash & veg with it to make a decent dinner. will be trying some more & even thought good to take on holiday too as we go self-catering.
Loved it
Bought this last week. Changed mushroom for carrots and loved it. Reminded me of a casserole my mum made when I was small. It could benefit from a little more depth of flavour so I'd maybe throw in a few extra herbs next time but overall a very tasty, easy meal.
So juicy - not all Halal
I had bought this, i was looking forward to try this flavour but then realised its not Halal. It has smoked pork fat. I was dissapointed with that.
Fabulous
I bought this product last week, having never used something like this before. I can say absolutely without a doubt I have never had chicken so full of flavour and so very juicy. I will definitely be buying this product again.
Yummy
We have this regularly for an easy yummy meal all 3 of my kids love it
soooooo simple and sooooo quick!!!!
This is so easy and quick to do and the best review it could get was my boys wanted more it was just so yummy (their words) will be a definite staple on my weekly shopping list ❤