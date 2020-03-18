By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chicken In A White Wine Sauce With Leeks 400G

3.5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Chicken In A White Wine Sauce With Leeks 400G
£ 6.00
£15.00/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy1056kJ 252kcal
    13%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 580kJ / 138kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Chicken breasts in a cream, bacon and white wine sauce topped with leeks.
  • Whole British chicken breast in a creamy white wine and Dijon mustard sauce with leeks and beechwood smoked bacon. Succulent British chicken lends itself beautifully to cream sauces. For this dish, our experts have chosen fresh leeks and crisp white Sauvignon Blanc, with beechwood smoked bacon for added depth and flavour. Single cream gives the sauce a lovely silky texture.
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (61%), Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Leek (6%), Onion, Medium Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Pork, Sauvignon Blanc (2%), Cornflour, Wheat Flour, Chicken Extract, Salt, Mustard Seed, Pork Gelatine, Spirit Vinegar, Chicken Fat, Black Pepper, Parsley, Sugar, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Mushroom Concentrate, Onion Concentrate, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/170°C/ Gas 5 25-30 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/170°C/ Gas 5 40-45 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only
  • Check food is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (182g**)
Energy580kJ / 138kcal1056kJ / 252kcal
Fat5.4g9.9g
Saturates2.7g4.9g
Carbohydrate1.9g3.5g
Sugars1.3g2.3g
Fibre0.9g1.7g
Protein20.0g36.3g
Salt0.4g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 363g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it!

5 stars

Good amount of chicken and tastes lovely

A reliable dish

4 stars

I eat this regularly and can recommend it as tasty an nutritious. If I could wish for something, maybe a bit more of the leek sauce.

Tea time favorite.

4 stars

This dish is a regular purchase - good chicken, plenty of sauce. 'Lazy' food but nice quality.

Disgusting!

1 stars

Bought chicken & leek filo bake& it was disgusting!couldn’t get it out of the container as the pastry had been wrapped around the grease proof paper base.it came out in pieces wrapped around lumps of paper.I put it in the bin & cooked some omelettes.This is the first & last time I will ever buy a Tesco meal deal.

