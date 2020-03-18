Tesco Finest Chicken In A White Wine Sauce With Leeks 400G

Love it!
Good amount of chicken and tastes lovely
A reliable dish
I eat this regularly and can recommend it as tasty an nutritious. If I could wish for something, maybe a bit more of the leek sauce.
Tea time favorite.
This dish is a regular purchase - good chicken, plenty of sauce. 'Lazy' food but nice quality.
Disgusting!
Bought chicken & leek filo bake& it was disgusting!couldn’t get it out of the container as the pastry had been wrapped around the grease proof paper base.it came out in pieces wrapped around lumps of paper.I put it in the bin & cooked some omelettes.This is the first & last time I will ever buy a Tesco meal deal.