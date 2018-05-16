By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yeo Valley Greek Style Natural Yogurt 950G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 2.75
£0.29/100g

Product Description

  • Greek Style Natural Yogurt
  • Design: bigfish®
  • We're a real family farm based in this beautiful Somerset valley!
  • Proper organic bio live yeogurt
  • Fridge-door friendly
  • Thick & creamy
  • No added sugar - this yogurt contains only milk's naturally occurring sugar (lactose)
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 950G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

No added ingredients, Contains the following live cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 3 days.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.

Recycling info

Clip. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

950g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 537kJ/129kcal
Fat 9.7g
of which saturates 6.3g
Carbohydrate 5.3g
of which sugars 5.3g
Protein 5.0g
Salt*0.14g
Calcium 147mg†
*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium-
†18% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)-

