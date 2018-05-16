Knorr Rich Beef Stock Pot 8'S 224G

Product Description
- Concentrated Beef Stock
- A delicious mix of gluten-free ingredients found in Knorr Stock Pot Rich Beef will melt in easily, ensuring an irresistibly deep meaty flavour for superb meals. On top of mouth-watering and delicious taste, our Rich Beef Stock Pot is quick and easy to prepare. Simply add the stock directly to your dishes or, alternatively, dissolve it into 500 ml of boiling water or, for a lighter stock, use 750 ml of water. Either way, Knorr stock will be ready in minutes! This versatile little pot combines a variety of rich, robust flavours, which are guaranteed to bring real flavour to a wide range of dishes. You can find a great selection of recipes from Knorr and discover our other quality stock pot variants such as Lamb and Mushroom at www.knorr.com/uk. All Knorr Stock Pots are also free from artificial preservatives, artificial colours and added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating a family-favourite meal. What is more, our Rich Beef Stock Pots are gluten free to cater for those on gluten-free diet. Bring an irresistible depth of flavour to your dishes - making them winners every time and bring joy to your table with Knorr Stock Pot Rich Beef.
- Knorr Stock Pot Rich Beef 4 × 28 g is a rich, flavoursome stock that is made from carefully selected quality ingredients
- Add some rich meaty taste to your dishes, in minutes, with our melt-in Knorr Beef Stock Pots
- Gluten free Stock Pot? Yes, of course
- Our Stock Pots are free from artificial colours and preservatives
- Each versatile little pot will enrich dishes ranging from stews, pies, and even ribs
- Did you know, you can either add Knorr Rich Beef Stock Pot directly to your dish or, alternatively, dissolve into 500ml of boiling water?
- Pack size: 224g
Information
Ingredients
Concentrated beef stock (63%) (water, beef extract), salt, BARLEY malt extract (5%), beef fat (2.6%) [beef fat, antioxidant (extracts of rosemary)], caramel syrup, yeast extract, flavourings (contain MILK), sugar, potassium chloride, maltodextrin, gelling agents (xanthan gum, locust bean gum), palm fat, onion juice concentrate† (0.4%), sunflower oil, lemon juice powder, thyme†. †From sustainably grown agriculture
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened store in refrigerator and use within 3 days.
Produce of
Italy
Preparation and Usage
- How to use Knorr Stock Pots:
- - Adding directly to your dish.
- - Alternatively, dissolving into 500ml of boiling water.
- - For a lighter stock, use 750ml of water.
Name and address
Net Contents
224g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Prepared
|Per 100ml Prepared
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|Energy (kJ)
|19 kJ
|21 kJ
|367 kJ
|26 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|5 kcal
|5 kcal
|91 kcal
|6 kcal
|Fat (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|3.8 g
|<0.5 g
|of which saturates (g)
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|1.8 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|0.6 g
|0.7 g
|11.7 g
|0.9 g
|of which sugars (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|3.4 g
|<0.5 g
|Fibre (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|0.9 g
|<0.5 g
|Protein (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|2.7 g
|<0.5 g
|Salt (g)
|0.78 g
|0.83 g
|14.6 g
|1 g
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 125 ml. ( Pack contains 32 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
