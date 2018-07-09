By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Knorr Vegetable Stock Pot 8'S 224G

Product Description

  • Concentrated Vegetable Stock
  • Knorr has created this tasty Vegetable Stock Pot 8 × 28 g that combines a variety of rich, tasty flavours, which are guaranteed to bring real flavour to a wide range of dishes. Our Knorr Vegetable Stock Pots are gluten free to cater for the needs of those on gluten-free diet. On top of tasting delicious, our Vegetable Stock Pot is quick and easy to prepare. Simply add the stock directly to your dishes, or, dissolve into 500 ml of boiling water. Additionally, for a lighter stock, use 750 ml of water. Looking for another top tip? Make a tasty soup using whatever vegetables you have, toss everything into a pan with our Vegetable Stock Pot and water, boil until cooked and blitz with a blender. Either way, Knorr stock will be ready in minutes! Knorr Stock Pots are suitable for vegetarians and also, free from artificial preservatives, artificial colours and added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating a family-favourite meal! We also have a range of Organic Stock Pots that will add rich flavour to your dishes, check our website at www.knorr.co.uk to find more inspirations. We source high-quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world.
  • Stir in rich taste with Knorr Vegetable Stock Pot 8 × 28g. They're made from carefully selected ingredients that are slowly simmered to deliver depth of flavour to any dish.
  • Knorr Vegetable Stock Pots enhances the taste of your dish by adding an irresistible depth of flavour
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and gluten-free? Yes, of course
  • Our Stock Pots are free from artificial colours and preservatives
  • Each versatile little Stock Pot will enrich vegetarian dishes ranging from risottos to pasta, vegetable soup, and more
  • Did you know, you can either add Knorr Stock Pot Vegetable directly to your dish or, alternatively, dissolve into 500 ml of boiling water?
  • Pack size: 224g

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated vegetable stock (water, carrots, leek, red bell pepper, CELERIAC) (43%), glucose syrup, salt, yeast extract, palm fat, sugar, potassium chloride, parsley, vegetable juice concentrate (CELERY, carrots, leek, onions) (0.9%), spices (CELERY seeds, lovage root, nutmeg, pepper), gelling agents (xanthan gum, locust bean gum), flavourings, caramel syrup, maltodextrin

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.After opening store in the fridge for up to 3 days. Product can crystallize – this is a natural process which doesn’t impact on product quality.

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use Knorr Stock Pots:
  • Adding directly to your dish, each versatile little pot will enrich gravies, pastas or even stir fries, smoothly melting to bring a full and rich taste.
  • Alternatively, dissolving into 500ml of boiling water will make a delicious stock for soups, risottos or casseroles. For a lighter stock, use 750ml of water.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

224g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100ml PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)39 kJ41 kJ733 kJ51 kJ
Energy (kcal)9 kcal10 kcal174 kcal13 kcal
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g8.9 g0.6 g
of which saturates (g)0.3 g0.3 g5.2 g0.4 g
Carbohydrate (g)0.9 g1 g17 g1.3 g
of which sugars (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g5.6 g<0.5 g
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g1.4 g<0.5 g
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g6.4 g<0.5 g
Salt (g)0.83 g0.85 g15.4 g1.1 g
Potassium (mg)001180 mg0
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 132 g. ( Pack contains 32 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

44 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Packed with flavour

5 stars

Knorr vegetable stock pots are so easy to use and super tasty! They gave my meals an extra boost of flavour that went down a treat with my family. You can add them to anything at all, soups, casseroles.... but my favourite is popping them into boiling water and cooking pasta or rice. They turn bland into delicious! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy Peasy

5 stars

I love these stock pots. They're a doddle to use and full of flavour, they're most useful when you have to add just stock that's not made up with water as they melt perfectly into whatever you're cooking. They're also gluten and dairy free which is perfect for us. If they weren't so expensive I would choose these every time but being on a tight budget means we can't afford them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorrrrrrrrrrr

5 stars

Knorr have created a splendid product here, the stock pots dissolve very well leaving no residue and enhance any dish that they are added to. They are much richer in flavour that any stock cube I have tried and it really jazzed up my couscous. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty

5 stars

We have had a mix of these before both chicken and vegetable and add a nice flavour to things we have made The main uses we have used them for a soup and some extra flavour for roasts But with it bein summer the soups have been cut down for now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious Stock Cubes

5 stars

I've been using these stock pots in replace of my normal stock cubes. I love to make vegetable soup and these add a whole other dimension of flavour. I only have to use one pot instead of 3 stock cubes. This product is vegan friendly and gluten free so suitable for a lot of people. If you just want to use it as stock it's excellent or it can be used to deepen the flavour of a dish. I am not an adventurous cook and so I've only used it in various soups and have found an improvement on the flavour over stock cubes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strong smell. Salty taste.

2 stars

When placing the product in the saucepan it didn’t melted easily, even when it was boiling there were still a few bumps yet to be fully dissolved. Even though it didn’t score very well for operation it score exceptionally high in the pleasant aroma smell. It was strong but not too overpowering in a lovely sweet smelling scent, made the kitchen a lovey place to be. To taste - very salty. I’m not a huge fan of added salt in the 1st place but both my wife and I agree it was very salty to taste. The biggest annoyance and thing I liked least about the product was the labelling. Both the quantities and the colour labelling for the salt, sugar and fat. I like to have a quick visual to see the traffic light system on these - red high, orange medium and green low. This product had all a misleading and in my mind a deceptive Plain grey for all of these. This makes it hard to work out and makes you think it’s propabbly all red high anyway. Lastly when I looked at the % of the fats, sugars and salt per pack, it was given as 28g per pot but the nutritional information was given as per 100g which makes it had to work out. It would have been much much simpler if it was given per pot. Overall not tremendously impressed, didn’t dissolve well, smelt incredible, tasted lovely but too salty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Adds great flavour.

4 stars

These stock pots are so easy to use and really add some nice flavour to dishes. I first tried one in a vegetable soup. Easy to add in and a nice change to adding just water! I've also tried one in a bolognese and a chicken casserole. Again, added a little boost of flavour, nothing too overpowering but yummy all the same. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product and would use again

4 stars

I decided to use the vegetable stock pots to make a Bolognese sauce and overall I was impressed with the product. They were packaged well and easy to read. I personally like to have a more flavoursome stock so I used 2 pods in 500ml for extra flavour. The recipe I did was as follows: 500g lean mince 1 squirt of tomato ketchup Half tube of tomato purée 1 onion chopped 1 carrot chopped Mixed herbs 2 pods of Knorr stock in 500ml water I would usually use a beef stock for my bolognese but gave this a go to change up the recipe. It turned out well and my only negative comment would be the stock pots are a little too salty but that’s just my opinion. Using these pots saves so much time in trying to put together the right flavours and if you have a busy lifestyle and just want to make something quick in the kitchen, these will come in handy. For a quick, easy, go to stock, I would definitely recommend keeping a couple of these in your cupboard! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick cooking fix

5 stars

I think in today's busy life style Knorr stock cube is the magic portion that every cook should have up their sleeves. Bursting with flavour at the convenience of just peeling the seal to release the perfection into your dish rather than remembering the combination of spices to get the perfect flavour. Now there should be no more excuse to not be able to cook tasty food. For a quick food fix every house where cooking happens should have Knorr vegetable stock pots. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorr vegetable stork pot

3 stars

I used the knorr vegetable stork pot in my mushroom rositto. I enjoyed the added flavour the knorr vegetable stork pot had and would use again. I also used the knorr vegetable stork pot for my chicken casserole which was nice too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

