Knorr Vegetable Stock Pot 8'S 224G

Packed with flavour 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Knorr vegetable stock pots are so easy to use and super tasty! They gave my meals an extra boost of flavour that went down a treat with my family. You can add them to anything at all, soups, casseroles.... but my favourite is popping them into boiling water and cooking pasta or rice. They turn bland into delicious! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy Peasy 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I love these stock pots. They're a doddle to use and full of flavour, they're most useful when you have to add just stock that's not made up with water as they melt perfectly into whatever you're cooking. They're also gluten and dairy free which is perfect for us. If they weren't so expensive I would choose these every time but being on a tight budget means we can't afford them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorrrrrrrrrrr 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Knorr have created a splendid product here, the stock pots dissolve very well leaving no residue and enhance any dish that they are added to. They are much richer in flavour that any stock cube I have tried and it really jazzed up my couscous. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 We have had a mix of these before both chicken and vegetable and add a nice flavour to things we have made The main uses we have used them for a soup and some extra flavour for roasts But with it bein summer the soups have been cut down for now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious Stock Cubes 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I've been using these stock pots in replace of my normal stock cubes. I love to make vegetable soup and these add a whole other dimension of flavour. I only have to use one pot instead of 3 stock cubes. This product is vegan friendly and gluten free so suitable for a lot of people. If you just want to use it as stock it's excellent or it can be used to deepen the flavour of a dish. I am not an adventurous cook and so I've only used it in various soups and have found an improvement on the flavour over stock cubes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strong smell. Salty taste. 2 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 When placing the product in the saucepan it didn’t melted easily, even when it was boiling there were still a few bumps yet to be fully dissolved. Even though it didn’t score very well for operation it score exceptionally high in the pleasant aroma smell. It was strong but not too overpowering in a lovely sweet smelling scent, made the kitchen a lovey place to be. To taste - very salty. I’m not a huge fan of added salt in the 1st place but both my wife and I agree it was very salty to taste. The biggest annoyance and thing I liked least about the product was the labelling. Both the quantities and the colour labelling for the salt, sugar and fat. I like to have a quick visual to see the traffic light system on these - red high, orange medium and green low. This product had all a misleading and in my mind a deceptive Plain grey for all of these. This makes it hard to work out and makes you think it’s propabbly all red high anyway. Lastly when I looked at the % of the fats, sugars and salt per pack, it was given as 28g per pot but the nutritional information was given as per 100g which makes it had to work out. It would have been much much simpler if it was given per pot. Overall not tremendously impressed, didn’t dissolve well, smelt incredible, tasted lovely but too salty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Adds great flavour. 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 These stock pots are so easy to use and really add some nice flavour to dishes. I first tried one in a vegetable soup. Easy to add in and a nice change to adding just water! I've also tried one in a bolognese and a chicken casserole. Again, added a little boost of flavour, nothing too overpowering but yummy all the same. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product and would use again 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I decided to use the vegetable stock pots to make a Bolognese sauce and overall I was impressed with the product. They were packaged well and easy to read. I personally like to have a more flavoursome stock so I used 2 pods in 500ml for extra flavour. The recipe I did was as follows: 500g lean mince 1 squirt of tomato ketchup Half tube of tomato purée 1 onion chopped 1 carrot chopped Mixed herbs 2 pods of Knorr stock in 500ml water I would usually use a beef stock for my bolognese but gave this a go to change up the recipe. It turned out well and my only negative comment would be the stock pots are a little too salty but that’s just my opinion. Using these pots saves so much time in trying to put together the right flavours and if you have a busy lifestyle and just want to make something quick in the kitchen, these will come in handy. For a quick, easy, go to stock, I would definitely recommend keeping a couple of these in your cupboard! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick cooking fix 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I think in today's busy life style Knorr stock cube is the magic portion that every cook should have up their sleeves. Bursting with flavour at the convenience of just peeling the seal to release the perfection into your dish rather than remembering the combination of spices to get the perfect flavour. Now there should be no more excuse to not be able to cook tasty food. For a quick food fix every house where cooking happens should have Knorr vegetable stock pots. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]