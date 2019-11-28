By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Gnocchi 500G

Tesco Gnocchi 500G
£ 0.75
£1.50/kg
132g of cooked gnocchi
  • Energy919kJ 217kcal
    11%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 696kJ / 164kcal

Product Description

  • Potato dumplings made from wheat flour and dried potato.
  • A hearty eat, perfect with pesto
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour, Dried Potato (6%), Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Milk Proteins, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Turmeric, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by best before date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 125g per person.
Add the gnocchi to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 2-3 minutes or until the gnocchi rise to the surface, drain well and serve immediately.
Time: 2-3 mins

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 132g
Energy696kJ / 164kcal919kJ / 217kcal
Fat0.3g0.4g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate36.1g47.6g
Sugars0.4g0.5g
Fibre1.7g2.2g
Protein3.5g4.6g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
125g of uncooked gnocchi weighs approximately 132g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Great store cupboard staple.

5 stars

These are surprisingly good for the price. If you cook them precisely as instructed - and not a moment more - they're just right. Not chewy, not slimy ... and they don't have that distinctive 'processed/tinned potato' taste that a lot of ready made gnocchi do. They're the basis of a quick, nutritious meal, either with a pasta sauce, or as a simple way of beefing up a soup, or in a salad ... they've become a staple in my store cupboard.

Spot on cupboard staple for quick meals.

5 stars

I was really pleased with the quality, which was indistinguishable from the fresh when finished. They were a good size and stayed firm when boiled. Sometimes I have had packet ones go a little mushy I will 100% be purchasing them again

Why should gnocchi have to contain MILK??? It's fa

1 stars

Why should gnocchi have to contain MILK??? It's far far away from the original recipe

Gluey and tasteless

1 stars

Gluey, tasteless and slimy the fresh one was amazing but they’ve sopped selling online. The other options from Farabella are worse than this one.

