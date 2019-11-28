Tesco Gnocchi 500G

Great store cupboard staple.
These are surprisingly good for the price. If you cook them precisely as instructed - and not a moment more - they're just right. Not chewy, not slimy ... and they don't have that distinctive 'processed/tinned potato' taste that a lot of ready made gnocchi do. They're the basis of a quick, nutritious meal, either with a pasta sauce, or as a simple way of beefing up a soup, or in a salad ... they've become a staple in my store cupboard.
Spot on cupboard staple for quick meals.
I was really pleased with the quality, which was indistinguishable from the fresh when finished. They were a good size and stayed firm when boiled. Sometimes I have had packet ones go a little mushy I will 100% be purchasing them again
Why should gnocchi have to contain MILK??? It's fa
Why should gnocchi have to contain MILK??? It's far far away from the original recipe
Gluey and tasteless
Gluey, tasteless and slimy the fresh one was amazing but they’ve sopped selling online. The other options from Farabella are worse than this one.