Knorr Chicken Stock Pot 8'S 224G

1.5(11)Write a review
image 1 of Knorr Chicken Stock Pot 8'S 224G
£ 2.65
£1.19/100g

Product Description

  • Concentrated Chicken Stock
  • Treat your taste buds and add an extra boost of taste to your dishes with Knorr Chicken Stock Pot 8 × 28g. With quality ingredients, the authentic flavours of Knorr Chicken Stock Pot are perfect with dishes ranging from risottos to pies, soups, chicken stew and more.
  • Our Chicken Stock Pots are gluten free to cater for those on gluten free diet. On top of the mouth-watering taste, our Chicken Stock Pots are quick and easy to prepare. Simply add the stock directly to your dishes, or, dissolve into 500ml of boiling water. Additionally, for a lighter stock, use 750ml of water. Either way, Knorr stock will be ready in minutes! All Knorr Stock Pots are also free from artificial preservatives, artificial colours and added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating a family-favourite meal!
  • Use Knorr Stock Pot to create a delicious main dish. You can find a great selection of recipes from Knorr and discover our other quality stock pot variants such as Lamb and Mushroom at www.knorr.com/uk.
  • At Knorr, we source high-quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world. Bring an irresistible depth of flavour to your dishes - making them winners every time.
  • Stir in rich taste with Knorr Chicken Stock Pot 8 x 28g, which is made from carefully selected quality ingredients
  • Knorr Chicken Stock Pots enhance the flavours in your dishes and adds an irresistible depth of taste to your dish
  • Gluten free diet? Our Chicken Stock Pots are gluten free
  • Our Stock Pots are free from artificial colours and preservatives
  • Each versatile little stock pot will enrich dishes ranging from risottos to pies, soup and more, effortlessly melting to bring a full and rich taste
  • Did you know, you can add Knorr Chicken Stocks directly to your dish, or, dissolve them into 500ml of boiling water?
  • Pack size: 224g

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated chicken stock (water, chicken) (36%), glucose syrup, salt, sugar, flavourings, yeast extract, chicken fat (2%), carrots, palm fat, potassium chloride, leek, gelling agent (xanthan gum, locust bean gum), parsley, garlic, caramel syrup, maltodextrin, carrot juice concentrate, colour (mixed carotenes)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. After opening store in the fridge for up to 3 days. Product can crystallize – this is a natural process which doesn’t impact on product quality.

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use Knorr Stock Pots: Adding directly to your dish, each versatile little pot will enrich gravies, pastas or even stir fries, smoothly melting to bring a full and rich taste. Alternatively, dissolving into 500ml of boiling water will make a delicious stock for soups, risottos or casseroles. For a lighter stock, use 750ml of water.

Name and address

  Unilever UK,
  Knorr,
  Freepost ADM3940,
  London,
  SW1A 1YR.
  Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  20 Riverwalk,
  Citywest,
  Dublin 24.

Net Contents

224g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100ml PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)36 kJ38 kJ680 kJ48 kJ
Energy (kcal)8 kcal9 kcal160 kcal11 kcal
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g4 g<0.5 g
of which saturates (g)<0.1 g<0.1 g1.5 g<0.1 g
Carbohydrate (g)1.4 g1.5 g26 g1.9 g
of which sugars (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g9 g0.6 g
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g0.7 g<0.5 g
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g4 g<0.5 g
Salt (g)0.8 g0.83 g15 g1 g
Potassium (mg)63.6 mg67.1 mg083.9 mg
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 132 g. ( Pack contains 32 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Gluten free beef stock pots

1 stars

Awful Gluten-free stock pots. Tasted disgusting had to throw it all away. No one in my house liked them. Be nice to have a choice. So will have to look for a alternative for non gluten free

chicken stockpots

1 stars

why change what was great - no option for no starts

The chicken garlic srockpot

1 stars

Am mosT disappointed with This new chicken stockpot with GARLICK...uuuurg.Did you not consider that many people are either allergic or intolerant to garlic or simply dont like it?? I have used the original product in many dishesandunable to now.....

Chicken stock pot

1 stars

Disappointed in KNOrr. Why have you Added garlic to basic chicken stock pot? Please bring back original!

Bin the garlic

1 stars

Missed the fact that the chicken pots now have added garlic. Chicken barley soup dish ruined as a result. If I want garlic in traditional dishes i will add it myself. Awful

Avoid THis New garlic Recipe

1 stars

Most people would prefer the choice of weather there is garlic in their food or not. with this new recipe there is no choice. I don't want garlic in all my chicken dishes. Ah well, Back to Oxo.

Changed recipe!!

1 stars

So I used this most meals. Chicken soup. Broth and stews. Now they're in new packaging and say garlic and thyme on the front. These ones you need avoid as they hardly have any taste. Sad times

TAKE THE GARLIC OUT!

1 stars

Used to be the best stock pots available, great for soups or gravy, that is UNTIL the addition of garlic. If I wanted garlic I would add it myself, please consider going back to your original recipe.

Now with unwatned garlic

1 stars

This used to be good, however they have reformulated with garlic. It's easy to add garlic to a dish, you cannot remove it. I do not want it in my stock and will not buy this product again.

mr

4 stars

An excellent product..stock, drinks and other uses....

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

