Knorr Chicken Stock Pot 8'S 224G

Gluten free beef stock pots
Awful Gluten-free stock pots. Tasted disgusting had to throw it all away. No one in my house liked them. Be nice to have a choice. So will have to look for a alternative for non gluten free
chicken stockpots
why change what was great - no option for no starts
The chicken garlic srockpot
Am mosT disappointed with This new chicken stockpot with GARLICK...uuuurg.Did you not consider that many people are either allergic or intolerant to garlic or simply dont like it?? I have used the original product in many dishesandunable to now.....
Chicken stock pot
Disappointed in KNOrr. Why have you Added garlic to basic chicken stock pot? Please bring back original!
Bin the garlic
Missed the fact that the chicken pots now have added garlic. Chicken barley soup dish ruined as a result. If I want garlic in traditional dishes i will add it myself. Awful
Avoid THis New garlic Recipe
Most people would prefer the choice of weather there is garlic in their food or not. with this new recipe there is no choice. I don't want garlic in all my chicken dishes. Ah well, Back to Oxo.
Changed recipe!!
So I used this most meals. Chicken soup. Broth and stews. Now they're in new packaging and say garlic and thyme on the front. These ones you need avoid as they hardly have any taste. Sad times
TAKE THE GARLIC OUT!
Used to be the best stock pots available, great for soups or gravy, that is UNTIL the addition of garlic. If I wanted garlic I would add it myself, please consider going back to your original recipe.
Now with unwatned garlic
This used to be good, however they have reformulated with garlic. It's easy to add garlic to a dish, you cannot remove it. I do not want it in my stock and will not buy this product again.
An excellent product..stock, drinks and other uses....