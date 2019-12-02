Knorr Rich Beef Stock Pot 4 X 28G

Go-to stock pots 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd December 2019 As far as stock cubes go, these are among the best. The beef, chicken and vegetables ones all have a natural taste and don't have a mildly off-putting aftertaste like the stock cubes from our local brands. Highly recommended.

NOT gluten free Very salty Pretty tasty 3 stars A Tesco Customer10th November 2019 NOT gluten free Very salty Pretty tasty Report

Not gluten free 1 stars Review from unilever.com 15th June 2019 Bought these as gluten free and had a bad reaction as they contain barley didn't think I had to read the ingredients as the box clearly states gluten free, very disappointed in knorr

Jez 1 stars Review from unilever.com 29th April 2019 They say its gluten free, i used one in a beef casserole, and spent the next day sat on the toilet, it contains barley, not good for coeliac people

Not suit for coeliacs 1 stars Review from unilever.com 30th December 2018 Since my Young daughter was diagnosed with coeliac disease. I have been using knorr stock pots as they are labelled as Gluten free. I checked the ingredients And they have barley in. Coeliacs are to not eat gluten free barley grass.

Quick and simple ‘homemade’ cooking 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 These were so easy to use and dissolved into food evenly and without effort. You could immediately see the stock enrich the cooking liquid and the smell was amazing. I made a huge batch of bolognaise sauce using these and it took the recipe to another level and really made the taste seem as though I had gone to the time and effort to make an authentic beef stock. These are a new store cupboard must have for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Game Changer 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Never thought I’d say this but Wow, Wow, Wow! For years (more than I’d like to admit) our household favourite was of a certain granule type, never needed an alternative. Honestly one pod of Knorr Stock Pots changed it all, family favourites that are years old have now been given a new lease of life. Packaging is simple, no mess or wastage, just plop in hot water & go! The flavour is extremely rich & mouthwatering, even the aftertaste is gorgeous. A must for any kitchen cupboard!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorr rich beef stock pot 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 If you are into stews 100% try this product. Its rich in taste yet not to OTT! beautiful tasting food using this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious rich and tasty 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I used Knorr rich beef stock pots to add to my mince. As a Scottish person I do love my mince and tatties and it is a regular dish I cook so I was keen to try the stock pots to see how they can work within the dish. I used the stock pot as stock and added to 500ml of water, straight away they were so easy to dissolve into a nice rich stock. I only needed to use 1 28g stock pot for my mince to get the juicy rich flavour that complimented my steak mince and veg beautifully. We ate the whole lot and I will definitely be using stock pots going forwards and can't wait to try in a chilli next week. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]