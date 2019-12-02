By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Knorr Rich Beef Stock Pot 4 X 28G

4.5(56)Write a review
image 1 of Knorr Rich Beef Stock Pot 4 X 28G
£ 1.45
£1.30/100g

Product Description

  • Concentrated Beef Stock
  • Knorr Stock Pot Rich Beef 4 × 28 g is a delicious mix of gluten-free ingredients that melts in easily, ensuring an irresistibly deep meaty flavour for truly superb meals. On top of a mouth-watering and delicious taste, our Rich Beef Stock Pot is quick and easy to prepare. Simply add the stock directly to your dishes or, alternatively, dissolve it into 500 ml of boiling water. Additionally, for a lighter stock, use 750 ml of water. Either way, Knorr stock will be ready in minutes! This versatile little pot combines a variety of rich, robust flavours, which are guaranteed to bring real flavour to a wide range of dishes. You can find a great selection of recipes from Knorr and discover our other quality stock pot variants such as Lamb and Mushroom at www.knorr.com/uk. All Knorr Stock Pots are also free from artificial preservatives, artificial colours and added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating a family-favourite meal. What is more, our Rich Beef Stock Pots are gluten free to cater for those on a gluten-free diet. Bring an irresistible depth of flavour to your dishes and make them winners every time with Knorr Stock Pot Rich Beef.
  • Knorr Stock Pot Rich Beef 4 × 28 g is a rich, flavoursome stock that is made from carefully selected quality ingredients
  • Add some rich meaty taste to your dishes, in minutes, with our melt-in Knorr Beef Stock Pots
  • Gluten free Stock Pot? Yes, of course
  • Our Stock Pots are free from artificial colours and preservatives
  • Each versatile little pot will enrich dishes ranging from stews, pies and even ribs
  • Did you know, you can either add Knorr Beef Stock Pot directly to your dish, or alternatively, dissolve into 500ml of boiling water?
  • Pack size: 112g

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated beef stock (63%) (water, beef extract), salt, BARLEY malt extract (5%), beef fat (2.6%) [beef fat, antioxidant (extracts of rosemary)], caramel syrup, yeast extract, flavourings (contain MILK), sugar, potassium chloride, maltodextrin, gelling agents (xanthan gum, locust bean gum), palm fat, onion juice concentrate† (0.4%), sunflower oil, lemon juice powder, thyme†. †From sustainably grown agriculture

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened store in refrigerator and use within 3 days.

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use Knorr Stock Pots:
  • - Adding directly to your dish.
  • - Alternatively, dissolving into 500ml of boiling water.
  • - For a lighter stock, use 750ml of water.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

112g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100ml PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)19 kJ21 kJ367 kJ26 kJ
Energy (kcal)5 kcal5 kcal91 kcal6 kcal
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g3.8 g<0.5 g
of which saturates (g)<0.1 g<0.1 g1.8 g0.1 g
Carbohydrate (g)0.6 g0.7 g11.7 g0.9 g
of which sugars (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g3.4 g<0.5 g
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g0.9 g<0.5 g
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g2.7 g<0.5 g
Salt (g)0.78 g0.83 g14.6 g1 g
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 125 ml. ( Pack contains 16 portions )----

56 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Go-to stock pots

5 stars

As far as stock cubes go, these are among the best. The beef, chicken and vegetables ones all have a natural taste and don't have a mildly off-putting aftertaste like the stock cubes from our local brands. Highly recommended.

NOT gluten free Very salty Pretty tasty

3 stars

NOT gluten free Very salty Pretty tasty

Not gluten free

1 stars

Bought these as gluten free and had a bad reaction as they contain barley didn't think I had to read the ingredients as the box clearly states gluten free, very disappointed in knorr

Jez

1 stars

They say its gluten free, i used one in a beef casserole, and spent the next day sat on the toilet, it contains barley, not good for coeliac people

Not suit for coeliacs

1 stars

Since my Young daughter was diagnosed with coeliac disease. I have been using knorr stock pots as they are labelled as Gluten free. I checked the ingredients And they have barley in. Coeliacs are to not eat gluten free barley grass.

Quick and simple ‘homemade’ cooking

4 stars

These were so easy to use and dissolved into food evenly and without effort. You could immediately see the stock enrich the cooking liquid and the smell was amazing. I made a huge batch of bolognaise sauce using these and it took the recipe to another level and really made the taste seem as though I had gone to the time and effort to make an authentic beef stock. These are a new store cupboard must have for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Game Changer

5 stars

Never thought I’d say this but Wow, Wow, Wow! For years (more than I’d like to admit) our household favourite was of a certain granule type, never needed an alternative. Honestly one pod of Knorr Stock Pots changed it all, family favourites that are years old have now been given a new lease of life. Packaging is simple, no mess or wastage, just plop in hot water & go! The flavour is extremely rich & mouthwatering, even the aftertaste is gorgeous. A must for any kitchen cupboard!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorr rich beef stock pot

3 stars

If you are into stews 100% try this product. Its rich in taste yet not to OTT! beautiful tasting food using this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious rich and tasty

5 stars

I used Knorr rich beef stock pots to add to my mince. As a Scottish person I do love my mince and tatties and it is a regular dish I cook so I was keen to try the stock pots to see how they can work within the dish. I used the stock pot as stock and added to 500ml of water, straight away they were so easy to dissolve into a nice rich stock. I only needed to use 1 28g stock pot for my mince to get the juicy rich flavour that complimented my steak mince and veg beautifully. We ate the whole lot and I will definitely be using stock pots going forwards and can't wait to try in a chilli next week. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rich and delicious

4 stars

The knorr rich beef stock pots bought a pack of flavour to our meal. I added it to gravey for a Sunday dinner and it was a great addition. The knorr stock pots are very good quality as I also use the vegetable stock pots they offer for other meals. They are great value for money and you only need to add one for great flavour, they are also a lot more flavourful than other stock cubes I have used. However you may want to use more than one depending on if you prepping the meals for a week or just for one meal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 56 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

