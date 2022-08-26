We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Knorr Herb Infusion Stock Pot 4 X 28G

4.6(43)Write a review
image 1 of Knorr Herb Infusion Stock Pot 4 X 28G
£1.19
£1.07/100g

Product Description

  • Mixed Herb Seasoning Stock Reduction
  • Treat your taste buds and add an extra boost of taste to your dishes with Knorr Herb Infusion Stock Pot. With quality ingredients, the authentic flavours of Knorr Stock Pot Herb Infusion 4 x 28g are perfect with dishes ranging from risottos to pies, soups and more.
  • Your family and friends are sure to love the flavour of our Herb Infusion Stock Pots. On top of the mouth-watering taste, our Herb Infusion Stock Pot is quick and easy to prepare. Simply add the stock directly to your dishes, or alternatively, dissolve into 500ml of boiling water. Additionally, for a lighter stock, use 750ml of water, you choose whichever way you fancy! Either way, Knorr stock will be ready in minutes! Knorr Stock Pots are also free from artificial preservatives, artificial colours and have no added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating a family-favourite meal.
  • Use Knorr Herb Infusion Stock Pot to create a delicious, rich accompaniment to your main dish. You can find a great selection of recipes from Knorr and discover other quality stock pot variants such as Ham & Chicken at www.knorr.co.uk, don’t hesitate to take a look!
  • At Knorr we believe if you cook with a great stock, made with carefully selected ingredients, slowly simmered, with a rich flavour it will taste so good, you may need a bigger table to satisfy all of your friends and family!
  • We also believe that good food matters and everyday meals can be just as magical as special occasions. We source high-quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world.
  • Add some extra taste with our melt-in Knorr Stock Pot Herb Infusion 4 x 28g
  • Knorr Herb Infusion Stock Pots aim to enhance the natural favour of your dishes, they are bound to bring an irresistible depth of taste to your meals
  • Gluten-free? Yes, of course
  • Free from artificial colours and preservatives, phew
  • Each versatile little pot will enrich dishes ranging from risottos to pies, soups and more, effortlessly melting to bring a full and rich taste
  • Did you know, you can either add Knorr Herb Infusion Stock Pot directly to your dish, or alternatively, dissolve into 500ml of boiling water?
  • Pack size: 112G

Information

Ingredients

Water, glucose syrup, salt, palm fat, herbs (parsley, thyme, bay leaf) (7%), sugar, yeast extract, leek, onions, potassium chloride, spices (nutmeg, CELERY seeds, parsley roots), gelling agents (xanthan gum, locust bean gum), flavourings

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. After opening store in the fridge for up to 3 days. Product can crystallize – this is a natural process which doesn’t impact on product quality.

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use Knorr Stock Pots: Adding directly to your dish, each versatile little pot will enrich gravies, pastas or even stir fries, smoothly melting to bring a full and rich taste. Alternatively, dissolving into 500ml of boiling water will make a delicious stock for soups, risottos or casseroles. For a lighter stock, use 750ml of water.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

112g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100ml PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)35 kJ40 kJ700 kJ50 kJ
Energy (kcal)10 kcal10 kcal170 kcal15 kcal
Fat (g)0.4 g0.4 g7 g0.5 g
of which saturates (g)0.3 g0.3 g5 g0.4 g
Carbohydrate (g)1 g1 g21 g1.5 g
of which sugars (g)0.5 g0.5 g9 g0.6 g
Fibre (g)0.1 g0.1 g2 g0.1 g
Protein (g)0.2 g0.2 g4 g0.3 g
Salt (g)0.83 g0.88 g16 g1.1 g
Potassium (mg)44 mg46 mg058 mg
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 132 g. ( Pack contains 32 portions )----
43 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Where are they?

5 stars

Review from KNORR

We love herb infusion stock pots, but they have completely disappeared from the supermarket shelves. Where can I buy them from? I need to restock my cupboard!

Been infusion stock pots are best

5 stars

I really miss the been infusion stock pot in my opinion they are the best I add them to stir fries, casseroles , pasta dishes and loads more dishes, have knorr stopped making them as I've been looking for them in your store for months

I need these back in my life!

5 stars

Review from KNORR

Make meals taste amazing but no stock anywhere and haven't been for months… are they discontinued? Hope not!

I need these back in my life!

5 stars

Review from KNORR

Make meals taste amazing but no stock anywhere and haven't been for months... are they discontinued? Hope not!

Easy flavour

5 stars

Review from KNORR

I have used these a few times now whilst making spaghetti Bolognese, casserole's, shepherd pies, soups etc. The stock pot is easy to use, melts easily and provides a nice amount of flavour to the meals that I make, Its really versatile and you just add it to boiling water or stir in to the meal you have made. I will definitely buy this again.

Knorr herb stock pots

1 stars

Review from KNORR

We were able for a while via Morrisons to obtain the above but now we cannot find them anywhere.Have you stopped producing them or can you let us know where to purchase them.

Cube

4 stars

Review from KNORR

I normally use fresh herbs when I cook but sometimes I can't find fresh one's so these are so handy and you can keep them in the cupboard I put them in lots of different dishes I made and they taste just like they were fresh on the day I have been buying them since

Add flavour to your food

5 stars

Review from KNORR

I have been using these for a while and find that they are really good and quick to use. They help improve the flavour of your food and are not overpowering and make your food taste great. I would recommend these to others

Great concentrated herb flavour

5 stars

Review from KNORR

I made a vegetable stew and added the herb infusion stock pots for flavour, they had a fresh herb flavour and i now prefer to stock cubes. I used the whole pot but as its concentrated you could probably use only half. I added the stock pot directly to the stew and didnt need to dissolve in water.

Excellent

5 stars

Review from KNORR

I love the knorr stock pots they are so handy and versatile. I used the herb infusion ones in a chicken stew I was cooking. They added a nice herb flavour which was was very fresh in the stew. Very handy to have in the cupboard and they don't take up much space.

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

