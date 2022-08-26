Knorr Herb Infusion Stock Pot 4 X 28G

Where are they?
Review from KNORR
We love herb infusion stock pots, but they have completely disappeared from the supermarket shelves. Where can I buy them from? I need to restock my cupboard!
Been infusion stock pots are best
I really miss the been infusion stock pot in my opinion they are the best I add them to stir fries, casseroles , pasta dishes and loads more dishes, have knorr stopped making them as I've been looking for them in your store for months
I need these back in my life!
Review from KNORR
Make meals taste amazing but no stock anywhere and haven't been for months… are they discontinued? Hope not!
I need these back in my life!
Review from KNORR
Make meals taste amazing but no stock anywhere and haven't been for months... are they discontinued? Hope not!
Easy flavour
Review from KNORR
I have used these a few times now whilst making spaghetti Bolognese, casserole's, shepherd pies, soups etc. The stock pot is easy to use, melts easily and provides a nice amount of flavour to the meals that I make, Its really versatile and you just add it to boiling water or stir in to the meal you have made. I will definitely buy this again.
Knorr herb stock pots
Review from KNORR
We were able for a while via Morrisons to obtain the above but now we cannot find them anywhere.Have you stopped producing them or can you let us know where to purchase them.
Cube
Review from KNORR
I normally use fresh herbs when I cook but sometimes I can't find fresh one's so these are so handy and you can keep them in the cupboard I put them in lots of different dishes I made and they taste just like they were fresh on the day I have been buying them since
Add flavour to your food
Review from KNORR
I have been using these for a while and find that they are really good and quick to use. They help improve the flavour of your food and are not overpowering and make your food taste great. I would recommend these to others
Great concentrated herb flavour
Review from KNORR
I made a vegetable stew and added the herb infusion stock pots for flavour, they had a fresh herb flavour and i now prefer to stock cubes. I used the whole pot but as its concentrated you could probably use only half. I added the stock pot directly to the stew and didnt need to dissolve in water.
Excellent
Review from KNORR
I love the knorr stock pots they are so handy and versatile. I used the herb infusion ones in a chicken stew I was cooking. They added a nice herb flavour which was was very fresh in the stew. Very handy to have in the cupboard and they don't take up much space.