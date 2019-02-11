By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Genius Gluten Free Soft White Farmhouse 535G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Genius Gluten Free Soft White Farmhouse 535G
£ 2.50
£0.47/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten Free White Sliced Bread
  • Did you know you can recycle our bread bags at larger supermarkets along with other plastic bags?
  • Mindblowingly soft and deliciously gluten free, this is Genius
  • Our Genius Story
  • I started Genius to help my gluten intolerant son enjoy great tasting bread. From small beginnings in my own kitchen, Genius grew beyond gluten free loaves, into delicious rolls, wraps and more. And because they're all gluten free and full of fibre, they're enjoyed by anyone who wants to take a bit more care of their tummy.
  • Lucinda
  • High in fibre
  • Low in sugar and saturated fat
  • Gluten and milk free
  • Made without wheat
  • Suitable for Coeliacs and Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 535g
Information

Ingredients

Starches [Maize, Potato, Tapioca], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Psyllium Husk, Yeast, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Golden Flaxseed, Free Range Dried Egg White, Rice Flour, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Dextrose, Fermented Maize Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Vitamins & Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamine, Folic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Our bread keeps better when it's cool and dry.Want to save some for later? Check the bag is sealed and pop it in the freezer as soon as possible, and definitely before the best before date. For Best Before Date, see bag tag.

Produce of

Produced & packed in the UK

Number of uses

Number of servings: 15. Serving size: 36g

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST: TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Name and address

  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.

Net Contents

535g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice (Typically 36g)% RI* per slice
Energy 1067kJ/254kcal384kJ/91kcal5%
Fat 5.2g1.9g3%
of which saturates 0.4g0.1g1%
Carbohydrate 51g18g7%
of which sugars 3.9g1.4g2%
Fibre 8.5g3.1g
Protein 1.8g0.6g1%
Salt 1.5g0.5g9%
Vitamins & Minerals% RI* per 100g
Thiamin (B1) 0.2mg0.1mg20%
Riboflavin (B2) 0.2mg0.1mg15%
Niacin 2.8mg1.0mg18%
Folic Acid 55.7µg20.1µg28%
Calcium 160.7mg57.9mg20%
Iron 3mg1.1mg21%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Number of servings: 15. Serving size: 36g---

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY FIRST: TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Is good quality and very tasty, is very good toast

5 stars

Is good quality and very tasty, is very good toasted and with salad, is very good value and would recommend it to my friends 😊

